Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Strong wind, waves slam San Diego's coastline

By Moses Small,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lr7QQ_0kwbwAkE00

Strong winds and high surf battered San Diego County's coastline throughout Wednesday, Feb. 22. The area was under a high surf advisory, plus its first high wind warning, in several years.

The conditions are unusual for many San Diegans, and dangerous for people on the streets. Laurie Gordon visited Ocean Beach after strong winds kept her up all night.

"When I first woke up, I thought it was a train," said Gordon. "Then I realized, when I came out of my slumber, there are not trains out here. That's how loud it was. And yeah, I didn't sleep."

Wednesday's wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour along the coast, and waves could reach as high as 14 feet.

"Just wanted to check it out. Gotta go see the surf, see the wind and feel the elements," said Vince George, who lives in San Diego. "It's a beautiful day out, really."

Many of us can get inside to avoid the cold, wind and the waves. But for unhoused San Diegans like Elena, it's not that simple.

"You couldn't prepare for that here. Because here, we dress for cold weather in layers," said Elena. "We don't dress for cold weather, like the east coast, so therefore there's not a lot of cold weather clothing."

So, Elena is keeping her most valuable possessions in her pockets to stop them from blowing away. She's also bracing for rain this week.

"Some people are freezing, some people die," said Elena. "My hands are worked. They look like I've been out. And I have."

San Diego's high wind warning expired at 8 p.m. Wednesday, but you can expect gusty conditions for the next couple days.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Tourists expecting San Diego sunshine arrive as next storm moves in
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Latest winter storm hits San Diego area with widespread rain, snow
San Diego, CA4 days ago
What's going on with San Diego? A climate scientist weighs in on winter weather
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Supermarket Fire in National City
National City, CA8 hours ago
Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 2-5
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Large tree falls on Pacific Beach apartment complex
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Snowmobile crash critically injures man during SD friends' vacation in Mammoth
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Pine Valley businesses benefit from surge in tourists visiting snow
Pine Valley, CA5 days ago
More rain, snow, wind expected to hit San Diego area
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Woman walks away from corrections reentry program in San Diego
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Group protests City of San Diego's SB 10 housing workshop
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Two San Diego beaches make another crack at top US beaches in 2023
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Inclement weather prompts San Diego County school district closures
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Man, 34, seriously injured Fairmount Park crash
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
Investigation underway after street vendor is assaulted, robbed in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
SDPD: Man found with shot in the neck in Otay Mesa neighborhood
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Giant sinkhole forces street closure in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA5 days ago
17-year-old boy injured in Point Loma Heights neighborhood crash
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Portland eliminates San Diego in WCC Tournament 92-74
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Dance group of middle-aged women break stereotypes through flash mobs
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Animal sanctuary in Alpine seeks donations in hopes of not closing its doors
Alpine, CA4 days ago
County supervisors vote to oppose Chula Vista project annexation
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Beloved drag performer critically injured in Fallbrook crash
Fallbrook, CA3 days ago
Man stabbed multiple times near downtown San Diego, suspect arrested
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego airport to get $20 million in federal grants for upgrades
San Diego, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy