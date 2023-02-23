Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City Public Schools names Dr. Jennifer Collier as next superintendent

By David Medina, Megan Abundis,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQ3Ig_0kwbw1sw00

The Kansas City Public Schools district has its next leader — Dr. Jennifer Collier.

On Wednesday night, the KCPS Board of Education unanimously voted to name Collier as the district's next superintendent.

Collier, a longtime employee for KCPS, had been serving as the interim superintendent since last August.

During her time with district, she's served as a teacher and principal, among other things.

She took over after Dr. Mark Bedell resigned from KCPS and later took a job as superintendent for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools district in Maryland.

During her tenure as interim superintendent, Collier was tasked with leading the district to make some tough decisions, including closing two schools .

KCPS said it received 17 applications for the job, with five total candidates being interviewed and two finalist conducting a second round of interviews.

“Following a unanimous vote by the board of education, we are happy to announce interim superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier is the finalist to become the next permanent superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools,” said Tanesha Ford, KCPS school board member. “She has proven both in our interviews, and in her role as interim, her exceptional leadership, integrity and pride in our school district."

With all smiles at the board meeting, Collier thanked the district for believing in her.

“I just want to say thank you to this board for your confidence in me,” Collier said. “I am humbled, I am honored and I am super excited about the future of KCPS and I’ll say more later."

The district hopes to make a formal announcement of Collier's hiring in the near future following contract negotiations.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
William Jewell closes campus Tuesday due to ‘credible threat’
Liberty, MO5 days ago
Former William Jewell student charged for alleged threat that closed campus
Liberty, MO2 days ago
KCPD investigating homicide near 8000 block of Euclid
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas City, Missouri, changes process for refund of 2022 earnings tax
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 18-year-old
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Missing KCMO teen’s family canvassing for information
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
One month after marijuana became legal, Kansas Citians still adjusting to change
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Voter registration deadline for Kansas City municipal primary election looms
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
KC mayor endorses student loan forgiveness at U.S. Supreme Court building
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Westside neighborhood receives $1 million to improve connectivity
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
KCMO city leaders sign off on plan to reconfigure bike lanes on Truman Road
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Contractors ‘excited’ to begin construction on Rock Island Bridge after delay
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Family remembers relatives killed in Richmond, Missouri, house fire
Richmond, MO2 days ago
Overland Park to consider sales tax increase for road repairs
Overland Park, KS3 days ago
Non-profit provides free, well-fitting bras for KC-area teenage girls, women
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City police locate child who went missing Wednesday
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
1 fatally shot Saturday in 1300 block of Highland Avenue in KCMO
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
NKC native discusses dancing in Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime performance
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Officials at KCI working to address congestion at new single terminal
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Elderly pedestrian dies from injuries in Feb. 25 hit-and-run collision in KCMO
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KCMO City Council will vote to remove half of Truman Road bike lanes
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Man convicted in 2019 triple murder in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Power restored in North Kansas City after 'major' outage reported
North Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Flying into new KCI single terminal: Transforming way people see Kansas City
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Pete Buttigieg impressed by new terminal at Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Parkville, Missouri, man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
Parkville, MO14 hours ago
Ronnie McFadden, Kansas City entertainer, dies
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Kansas City-based Turner Construction tapped to help build new Panasonic plant
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Musicians honor late Kansas City jazz legends Ida McBeth, Ronald McFadden
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy