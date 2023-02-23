Videos showing impact of snowstorm in Utah neighborhoods

It’s a storm that has brought more snow than we have seen in a long time. Here’s a look at what many of you showed us about how it looks where you are.

Making the most of the snow – Benjamin Wood and his dogs, Summer and Ghost, were sledding through their Glendale neighborhood.

Geralt—a husky in Magna was playing around in the snow, truly living his best life.

Barb Muñoz from Taylorsville showed us her backyard.

“Looks almost like 2 feet of snow so far, we have a young golden retriever who thinks this is just the best thing ever and has created a tunnel for him to travel around the backyard," said Muñoz. "We’ve lived here for over 20 years and I think this is one of the biggest snowstorms we’ve had in our neighborhood, we got slammed for sure.”

Nataraja Doddamani in Herriman, shoveling snow and showing us what it looks like near their home.

People also showed us how much snow they got earlier in the day – South Jordan with about 17 inches of snow, almost 20 inches in Taylorsville, almost 20 inches in West Jordan too, over 25 inches in Tooele, and over 17 inches in Kearns.

Scott Dixon in Tooele showed us all the flurries in his neighborhood.

Sherry Yancey in Neola actually got graupel – they look like tiny snowballs and it’s basically when falling snowflakes combine with raindrops, so they stick together like a clump.

Cindi Ongkiko’s son was trying to basketball in Suncrest, but that’s not working, with all the ice frozen in the hoop.

Cars piled with snow, backyards blanketed, but also, people having a good time. And their dogs too.