Everything a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Dog Owner Needs

Though the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is considered a companion dog , they still have some residual sporting characteristics from their spaniel ancestors. As with all breeds, this toy pooch has unique wants and needs.

What does it take to own one of these dogs? Here is your ultimate Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog owner starter kit.

Food, Treats, and Supplements

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a toy breed, so they don’t require much food. Still, they should be fed a highly nutritious diet to maintain good health.

Blue Buffalo adult dog food formula has essential vitamins and minerals, high-quality protein, and antioxidants your dog needs.

American Journey’s grain-free oven baked dog treats come in a variety of flavors and won’t fill your dog up with unnecessary fat. As with all treats, these should be given to your dog in moderation. Because this is a toy breed, you’ll want to stray away from giving them large bones or other bigger treats that may be difficult for them to chew.

Because this breed can be prone to tear staining, you may choose to give them soft chews, like these from Angel Eyes , that help prevent it.

Crates, Gates, and Beds

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel can be somewhat mischievous and restless when left alone. Because of this, you may choose to crate or gate your pup while you are away to avoid unwanted damage.

This extra-wide gate can also be dismantled to fit into smaller door frames and is tall enough to prevent your dog from jumping over.

Providing a crate like this one along with a comfortable fleece mat allows your dog to both have a safe space and be properly trained. This is important for this toy dog, who may be prone to anxiety or hyperactivity.

Because this dog breed may display anxious behavior, having a comfort bed like this Calming Donut in the house is a great option.

Grooming

All dogs need to be groomed to a certain extent. For the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, grooming should be a regular occurrence to avoid matting fur and tear-stained eyes.

Items you may need to groom your dog are:

Accessories

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is not unlike other toy breeds in terms of what they need to thrive.

Like other toy breeds, this dog needs a lightweight leash to prevent unnecessary tension during walks. This lightweight nylon dog leash is a great option for these dogs.

To ensure a comfortable walk for your pup, invest in a padded harness like this one .

Because this breed can eat with high energy, a non-slip feeding mat like this one is a good choice.

Toys

Because of the hunting dog in them, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel will often love a game of fetch!

This fun Nerf gun for playing fetch with an energetic dog is perfect for this breed.

When your pup is inside, you might offer them a more cuddly companion, like this adorable teddy bear .

Medication

As with all dogs, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel should be on flea and tick medication. Frontline for small dogs is a good, safe option.

In addition to flea and tick medication, all dogs should be on heartworm medication. Heartguard for small dogs will do the trick.

Last but not least, because the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has those adorably floppy ears, they are prone to ear infections. Having ear cleaner on hand to perform semi-regular ear cleanings is a must for this breed.

