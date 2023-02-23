Open in App
Little Rock, AR
KARK 4 News

Couple invests $2 Million into Little Rock’s Kimball community

By Caitrin Assaf,

11 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – To celebrate Black History Month, a young couple is investing $2 million dollars into the neighborhood where they grew up.

Gerald and Veronica Gregory say they were inspired by Little Rock mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s State of the City address and are using their business, Songbyrd Enterprise to launch a series of projects in the Kimball community.

Wednesday morning, they held a groundbreaking for three new homes with up to twelve new developments planned for the future. The couple says they want to bring new life to the community they call home.

“What Veronica and I decided to do is really turn this, capture this sense of community that we felt when growing up here,” Gerald said, “We know it can happen.”

“Just a few years ago we lived, we resided right up on Gaines Street. And we knew at that point that we wanted to come back and make a difference in this area,” Veronica added.

The Gregorys were also joined by city directors and the mayor for the groundbreaking. This is the first new development in the Kimball community in over a decade.

