Salt Lake City, UT
ABC4

Sled day at Sugar House Park

By Dana Greene,

11 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – This powerful winter storm brought some 18 inches of snow to the Salt Lake City, and while most people don’t like driving in the snow, or shoveling the snow, almost everyone loves to sled, right?

ABC4 Sports Director Dana Greene grabbed his Snow Boogie Board and headed out to Sugar House Park to find some people to sled with, and everyone had a blast.

Click on the video to watch Sled Day at Sugar House Park!

