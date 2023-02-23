Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

House Bill modifying educational tenure passes despite major opposition

By Christina Randall,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOdVp_0kwbpDMC00

( KXNET ) — North Dakota lawmakers have advanced House Bill 1446 despite overwhelming opposition.

The bill aims to bring more responsibilities to tenured educational staff, along with making it easier to terminate tenured faculty.

Although she isn’t a North Dakota resident, Ivie Gardner opposes House Bill 1446. She worries that if this bill passes, more states will adopt this new process.

“I do worry about states seeing what North Dakota is doing,” said Gardner, “and that other states will try to change tenure as well. “

Gardner’s family is no stranger to the education field. She even as family in North Dakota that are educators.

So, she’s very passionate about the out come of the bill.

“My mom and dad were teachers for years,” she stated, “so I’m very passionate about giving teachers what we can give them. They don’t work for a lot of money.”

If passed, the bill would go into effect at two area colleges first — Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University.

“If you come to work at a university and you’re tenured,” argued Representative Mike Lefor, “you should get a 30-year commitment. We don’t worry about your productivity, because you have a process where other faculty members review you instead of the president of the university. That needs to change.”

However, Gardner says it feels that too much emotion is being put into the bill.

“We shouldn’t be picking and choosing which teachers we want just because we like them better,” Gardner stated. “That doesn’t matter. We should be looking at all the qualities of an educator. You might like the teacher better, but you want to keep the teacher that’s been there for several years, knows how things work at the school, and knows what kids want.”

Gardner says it all comes down to respect.

“We should show more respect,” she said, “and I think that’s what tenure is — a sign of respect to those teachers who have dedicated several years of their lives to educating the next generation.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

