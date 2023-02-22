Closures announced for Thursday due to inclement weather

Due to the mix of snow and ice forecast for tonight and Thursday, the following school districts have made announcements that they will be closed on Thursday. This list will be updated as we receive submissions. Send your closures to news@thebatavian.com .

Byron-Bergen Central School

Oakfield-Alabama Central School

Pavilion Central School

St. Joseph's School

Notre Dame High School

St. James Episcopal Thrift Store is closed on Thursday

Creative Arts Camp at GO ART! Is canceled for Thursday

Haxton Memorial Library will be closed Thursday

Offices for Independent Living of the Genesee Region will be closed due to weather, but staff will be working remotely. Email or call (585) 815-8501 for staff directory.

Le Roy Central Schools are closed on Thursday.