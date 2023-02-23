Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
YourErie

More than 1,000 flights canceled as massive winter storm targets northern US

By Olafimihan Oshin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDPrR_0kwbncRd00

( The Hill ) — More than 1,000 scheduled flights have been canceled in the U.S. on Wednesday as the northern part of the country braces for the arrival of a massive winter storm.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, 1,306 U.S. flights were canceled on Wednesday and 1,914 others were delayed.

The airport that saw the highest number of cancelations was the Minneapolis−St. Paul International Airport, where 193 outgoing and 218 incoming flights were canceled, accounting for 44 percent and 52 percent of those scheduled, respectively. The Denver International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport also each saw over 200 outgoing or incoming flights canceled on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the latest winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and freezing rain from coast to coast in the northern U.S., with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas.

Former Mexican top cop found guilty of distributing 58 tons of cocaine

The Minneapolis-St. Paul area could see snowfall up to two feet for the first time in three decades, according to The Associated Press. Forecasters also said that parts of South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan are expected to see more than a foot of snow.

The massive winter storm has led multiple U.S. states to shut down local government offices and schools as they brace for the impact of the storm. In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz (D) declared a peacetime emergency on Tuesday in preparation for the winter storm and authorized the state’s National Gaurd to provide emergency services and the State Patrol to assist with public safety.

“As forecasts predict up to 20 inches of snow, I’ve directed state agencies, including @MnDPS_MSP, @MnDOT, and @MNNationalGuard, to take steps to prepare,” Walz wrote in a tweet. “We’re working to ensure we’re ready – and Minnesotans have a part to play, too. Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel.”

In South Dakota, meanwhile, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) shut down state executive branches in several parts of the state, directing government employees to work remotely for the time being, the AP reported.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
University warns of TikTok drinking trend after 28 ambulances called to off-campus parties
Amherst, MA56 minutes ago
Investigation of Johnstown street gang leads to 57 people charged in drug trafficking case
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ordeal, travelers say
Raleigh, NC5 hours ago
Global race to boost electric vehicle range in cold weather
Tok, AK12 hours ago
Residents of California city warned not to eat food grown in gardens after toxic dust release
Martinez, CA5 hours ago
What causes turbulence?
Austin, TX1 day ago
Portions of California home seen hanging over cliff after landslide in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Tom Sizemore, actor who starred in ‘Heat,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ dies at 61
Burbank, CA1 day ago
Your Health: Effects of Long COVID
Erie, PA2 hours ago
Terrifying Video: Kids in North Carolina nearly hit at bus stop, alleged driver arrested
Statesville, NC11 hours ago
Crawford County PSP chase ends with injuries, pending charges
Saegertown, PA2 days ago
Federal agency urges railroads to review how they share hazmat info in wake of Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ actor Ricou Browning dies
Southwest Ranches, FL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy