Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Once 'Had a Little' Thing With Ryan Reynolds

Melissa Joan Hart is opening up about her brief romance with Ryan Reynolds . The Clarissa Explains It All alum dated the heartthrob after they worked together. The actress reminisced on their time while appearing on the Hey Dude ... The 90s Called! podcast . Hart remembered that she used to watch Reynolds on the teen drama series Fifteen . The show also starred Chris William Martin, a.k.a. Corky Martin, whom Hart also dated "I dated Corky," said said. She added: "And then kind of had a little thing with Ryan." She continued: "Corky was one of the kids on it, and I met him like in Utah or something at a Nick Takes Over Your School [event], and we started phone dating from Vancouver from Orlando. And then, I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the Sabrina [the Teenage Witch] movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it."

Hart recalled her romance with Reynolds before, saying he was "very sweet" in a 2017 interview, as reported by Us Weekly . But she says she couldn't take her relationship with Reynolds all the way because of her relationship with Martin. "I had a boyfriend at the time, but we were smitten and cute and he was adorable," Hart said. "He was a really, really nice guy, probably would have been a great boyfriend, and I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!"

Reynolds is married to Blake Lively. The longtime couple recently welcomed their fourth child together. He spoke about their expanded family in a recent interview with CNBC's Power Lunch , saying that he and Lively are "very excited" about the new baby. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," he said, adding, "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

He also shares James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Blake. He joked about the fourth baby, "If we haven't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."