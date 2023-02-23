Steelers re-sign long snapper Kuntz to 1-year deal

Longer Christian Kuntz is staying in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, reportedly for $940,000.

Kuntz was originally signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2020, but then transferred to the active roster in 2021.

Over the past two seasons he’s played 34 games and accumulated three tackles.

He won the job back in 2021 and is set to retain his spot coming into the next season.

Kuntz was going to be an exclusive rights free agent, which would have prohibited him from negotiating with other teams once a contract was offered from the Steelers.

He’s been part of the Broncos, Patriots, and Jaguars previously.

He was a part of 171 special teams snaps last season and currently the only snapper on the roster right now, a move could be made to give him some competition for the spot.