Open in App
WNCT

Oscars adds crisis team to ceremony post-Will Smith slap

By Christine Samra,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3Erb_0kwbmW8M00

( KTLA ) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is still dealing with the backlash following last year’s slapping incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

To prevent future fiascos from happening, a crisis team will be standing by during this year’s ceremony for the first time ever.

Oscar nominations announced; ‘Everything,’ ‘Banshees’ lead the pack

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy, explained to Time Magazine how the team has prepared for the 2023 awards show.

“Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans — the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place — allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly,” he explained. “This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement. And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis, let’s hope something doesn’t happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify.”

Kramer believes that with a steady hand like Jimmy Kimmel hosting the show, things will be fine, but if not, the crisis team is on standby.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

It will be broadcast live on ABC.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dead 5-year-old brought to UNC Health Wayne, police investigating
Goldsboro, NC2 days ago
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA3 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV1 day ago
‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ordeal, travelers say
Myrtle Beach, SC13 hours ago
Army boss’ mission: Persuade schools to welcome recruiters
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
1 charged with killing 4-year-old, abusing 5-year-old in Goldsboro, police say
Goldsboro, NC2 days ago
Preparations underway for Nearly New Fish consignment sale
Greenville, NC49 minutes ago
Clark gets triple-double as Iowa blows out OSU for B10 title
Iowa City, IA4 hours ago
New Bern Civic Theatre Announces 2023 Encore Series
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Fort Bragg soldier charged in romantic and COVID money scams
Fort Bragg, NC2 days ago
2 Raleigh women stabbed in broad daylight, police say
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
ECU’s McNeill, McNeal and Joyner collect AAC Honors
Greenville, NC9 hours ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA1 day ago
16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in NC restaurant parking lot
Ahoskie, NC1 day ago
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Help name Southwest Virginia’s Wildlife Centers ‘Ambassador Squirrel’
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Elizabeth City State creates controversy with Caucasian email group
Elizabeth City, NC2 days ago
Duke beats UNC for sixth straight win, earns double-bye
Durham, NC1 day ago
Pirates down Wofford in lacrosse, move to 6-1
Greenville, NC7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy