Here's the Christian Brothers Academy path to another hockey state tournament championship

By Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press,

11 days ago

WALL -- Christian Brothers Academy opened pursuit of its 10th state ice hockey championship and second in a row with a 7-0 first-round victory over St. Joseph-Montvale Wednesday at the Jersey Shore Arena.

Christian Chouha had a hat trick for the second-seeded Colts (18-2-2), who on Monday in the quarterfinals will face St. Augustine, a 4-0 winner over Seton Hall Prep in another Round of 16 game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IG39g_0kwbm6Vx00

CBA beat Delbarton 3-0 in the NJSIAA Non-Public title game a year ago to cap a 27-0-3 capaign, becoming the state's first unbeaten hockey team in 15 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171gyf_0kwbm6Vx00

But Delbarton has achieved a measure of revenge by handing CBA both its losses this season. The teams also skated to a draw in a third meeting but a rematch could occur in the March 6 championshp game at the Prudential Arena. Delbarton is the tournament's No. 1 seed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clczy_0kwbm6Vx00

Leighton Biesiadecki, Sean Guinnessey, Vinny Barba and Derek Fiore also scored for CBA against St. Joe's (7-13-4) and Rocco Morenzi made seven saves.

