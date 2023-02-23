Open in App
Jemez Springs, NM
KRQE News 13

Valles Caldera National Park seeks artwork for kid-friendly booklet

By Audrey Claire Davis,

11 days ago

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The Valles Caldera National Park is seeking artwork for the national park’s upcoming Junior Ranger program booklet. The booklet will include a variety of illustrations with a target audience of kids ages 5 to 13.

Illustrations needed

  • 12 background illustrations
  • 4 smaller landscape or topical illustrations
  • 3 black-and-white landscape sketches
  • 3 map-based illustrations
  • 3 timeline or chart-based illustrations
Illustration themes

  • Volcanic processes
  • High-elevation ecosystems and wildlife
  • Scenes of Valles Caldera
  • Cultural history
  • Sustainable practices
  • Climate change
  • Wildfires
  • Geographic maps

Proposals must include

  • Name
  • Email
  • State of residence
  • Short description of why the project interests you
  • Cost for the artwork
  • Sample portfolio of at least three works
Proposals for the project will be accepted through March 15. For more information or to submit a proposal, email david_krueger@nps.gov.

