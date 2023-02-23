Open in App
Buffalo Gap, TX
See more from this location?
BigCountryHomepage

Peak coyote season in the Big Country: How to protect your home and pets

By Ashly Ibarra,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QU5Cp_0kwbjFCC00

BUFFALO GAP, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – As peak coyote mating season arrives, Big Country residents may see coyotes wandering around the neighborhood or even in a backyard. It is common around late February to see these animals more as they are moving around to find mates.

Coyotes are here to stay in North American cities – here’s how to appreciate them from a distance

Director of Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Jennifer Kleinpeter takes in injured wild animals for medical care and releases them back into the wild. Recently, Kleinpeter has received multiple calls about coyote sightings.

“We are in the peak of coyote breeding season and it’s usually around this time of year until early summer,” said Kleinpeter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBpZa_0kwbjFCC00

She added to those who have coyote problems with livestock or pets, harming the animal can potentially increase the coyote population.

“People think if they get rid of the problem, it fixes the problem. In fact, it makes the problem much more severe. These animals, in turn, breed again and produce multiple litters because of this hierarchy change,” Kleinpeter shared.

‘They didn’t even eat any part…they just killed it’: 2 horses killed by wild dog attack in Jones County

She explained people can deter coyotes by cutting off food and water sources, plus trimming greenery that can be potential hiding spots for the coyotes.

“Don’t leave anything out where that will attract a coyote,” Kleinpeter advised. “If you have a small breed dog, they will prey upon it. It’s not common but it does happen, so when you’re taking your animals out to go to the restroom, bring them out on a leash, walk them, then bring them back inside.”

She added to watch out for animals while driving, but remember, they are more afraid of us than we are of them.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
‘Honeydew’ in the Big Country: How to protect your plants from a sticky situation
Abilene, TX4 days ago
Trees at risk of falling due to strong winds in the Big Country, how to prevent damage early on
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Severe storm breaks windows of Abilene Gym
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
APD, Animal Control partner with Hawley Wildlife Rehab for future wildlife-related calls
Abilene, TX4 days ago
‘We need fosters’: All Kind takes over Abilene Animal Services, in dire need of temporary homes
Abilene, TX4 days ago
High winds, rain cause wrecks along Abilene area roads
Abilene, TX3 days ago
‘It’s my favorite tanker base’: Firefighting air tankers arrive at Abilene Regional Airport
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Four Big Country VFDs to receive $17,500 Saturday thanks to 14th annual Fire and Ice Feast
Buffalo Gap, TX4 days ago
‘I’m going back next year and I’m gonna win’: Abilene woman wins second-best grocery bagger in the nation
Abilene, TX1 day ago
BREAKING: Truck collides with guardrail in south Abilene
Abilene, TX1 day ago
BREAKING: Rollover wreck in Tye, dog missing
Tye, TX1 day ago
Number of children up for adoption in Abilene area rises to highest level in 10 years
Abilene, TX4 days ago
‘Our floor would be wall to wall with kids’: Sweetwater couple adopt 7 kids, encourages others to foster
Sweetwater, TX4 days ago
‘She sent me a daisy’: Abilene rancher rejoices in goat born with daisy-like hair pattern
Abilene, TX6 days ago
Baird residents want answers, action for ‘rancid’ smell from Wastewater Lagoons
Baird, TX6 days ago
‘It makes us all look bad’: APD receives 200+ calls about activity at vacant North Abilene apartment complex, city demands plan of action
Abilene, TX2 days ago
BREAKING: Car flips north of Abilene, witnesses say brakes malfunctioned
Abilene, TX4 days ago
Sweetwater PD adds new ride to fleet
Sweetwater, TX3 days ago
‘I tell you what they did, a great thing’: Witnesses render aid to victim in ultimately fatal wreck
Tye, TX2 days ago
New police station in Clyde brings more opportunities to officers & community
Clyde, TX23 hours ago
Abilene pays tribute to Texas on anniversary of independence
Abilene, TX2 days ago
98-year-old rescued after tree falls on house, but she wasn’t the only one ‘rescued’ that day
Abilene, TX9 days ago
ACU’s men’s basketball roster boasts international student-athletes looking for the ‘family atmosphere’ Abilene provides
Abilene, TX4 days ago
‘It’s going to be even more of a hardship’: Additional SNAP benefit funding officially ends
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Crime Reports: ‘Johnny Appleseed’ tells Abilene police he swallowed a kilo of cocaine
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Crime Reports: More than $40,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Abilene home
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Police: Person of interest in Abilene playground arson in custody
Abilene, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: Victim of fiery crash on I-20 in Taylor County identified
Sweetwater, TX5 days ago
‘You’re creating a future for your community’: $26K donation to Wylie High School construction & electrical program
Abilene, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy