HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Brockton girls basketball closes season with buzzer-beating win

The Brockton High girls basketball team has plenty of momentum heading into the Division 1 state tournament.

The Boxers (13-7) ended the season on a three-game winning streak with a 52-50 win over Dartmouth on Wednesday. Senior Ngozi Nwosu collected a rebound and put home the winning bucket as the buzzer sounded to lift Brockton to the win. Nwosu finished with 4 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior Sunali Carter had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) in the win. Naveiha Madison (12 points) and Tajeiha Madison (10 points) finished in double digits.

Ashya Dingle (8 points), Naveah King (4 points, 4 assists, 4 steals) and Aissata Conde (7 rebounds, 2 blocks) also contributed to the win.

In other high school action on Wednesday:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cohasset 60, Lowell Catholic 39: Sarah Chenette scored 25 points for the Skippers while Abbie Goff had a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds).

Attleboro 74, Abington 53: Ella Williamson scored 25 points for the Green Wave (10-12). Mary Klein finished with 9 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Dighton-Rehoboth 50, East Bridgewater 45: Reese Neale (11 points), Phoebe Katils (10) and Liv McManus (8) played well for the Vikings (12-8).

Bridgewater-Raynham 43, Mansfield 40: Reese Bartlett scored 19 points as the Trojans (17-3) won the Mansfield Roundball Classic. Bartlett was named tournament MVP.

Norwell 55, Quincy 34: Sophomore Maddie Oliver scored 18 points and Reagan Down and Chloe Richardson each had 12 as the Clippers (18-2) won the Norwell Invitational. Caroline Tracey was named a tournament all-star for the Presidents (16-4).

Bishop Fenwick 68, Whitman-Hanson 48: The Panthers dropped the non-league game.

Thayer Academy 55, BB&N 29: The Tigers (13-8) won on the road.

B OYS BASKETBALL

East Bridgewater 58, Westport 57: The Vikings (10-10) qualified for the state tournament as Ethan Pohl (13 points) draining the winning 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. Aidan Toomey (15 points) and Dylan Kaplinger (14 points) also played well.

Hingham 54, Westford Academy 43: Nick Dubois scored 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for the Harbormen, as they locked up a tournament berth. Hingham was seven of its last 10 games to clinch a spot.

Norwell 67, Hull 40: The Clippers won the South Shore League solid games from Ronan Coffey (16 points) and Connor O'Hare (19).

Randolph 60, Manchester-Essex 50: Isaiah Michel led the Blue Devils with 18 points.

Whitman-Hanson 75, Bridgewater-Raynham 71: Luke Barry scored a career-high 37 points, but B-R (4-16) dropped its season finale. Jake Golden added 10 points for the Trojans, and Deshawn Faulk had 9. Sophomore Ryan Baker scored a career-high 37 points in the win while Isaiah Bean Brittian added 20.

Pembroke 52, Brockton 50 (OT): The Titans (12-8) won the Panther Classic Tournament. Brady Spencer was named tournament MVP.

Abington 77, Sandwich 55: The Green Wave won the Cotter Tournament consolation behind big games from Connor Pease (21 points, 17 rebounds, 6 blocks) and Tyler Staiti (28 points).

Rockland 60, Cape Cod Academy 56: The Bulldogs (12-8) won the Cotter Tournament as Michael Moriarty (33 points) was named tournament MVP.

Mansfield 60, Archbishop Williams 46: The Bishops (19-1) dropped their first game of the season in the Mansfield Tournament.

BOYS HOCKEY

North Quincy 4, Pembroke 2: Brandon Perry and Colin Blake scored in the loss. The Raiders (5-14-1) have won three of their last four games heading into the state tournament.

Weymouth 6, Bishop Fenwick 4: The Wildcats won the non-league game.

Braintree 3, Arlington 2: Joe DiMartino netted the winning goal for the Wamps off a feed Nick Fasano. Drew Coady and Larry Graziano scored the other Braintree goals.

Middleboro 2, Cohasset/Hull 1 (OT): The Sachems won the South Shore League game in overtime thanks to a goal from Levon Mulready. Patrick Tripp scored the other goal in the win.

Milton Academy 4, Thayer Academy 3: Goalie Sam Caulfield made 32 saves as the visiting Mustangs (16-4-5) won the ISL game. Milton Academy senior defenseman Mason Chen, who scored twice, earned the Colin F. MacDonald III Award, given to the most valuable player of the two-game series in memory of Colin MacDonald (Class of 1975), former Thayer Hockey captain and Milton resident. The teams' first matchup ended in a 2-2 tie last week. Milton Academy is now unbeaten in its last 11 games.

Scituate 5, Hanover 4 (OT): Danny Brown tallied the winning goal to lift the Sailors to the Gould Cup title. Teagan Pratt scored two goals.

Duxbury 5, Arlington Catholic 4: Anderson Kilbourne scored a pair of goals for the Dragons.

Mansfield 3, Silver Lake 2: The Lakers (14-7-1) dropped their regular-season finale on the road.

Abington 5, Quincy 0: The Green Wave won the non-league game behind a shutout from Spencer Merrick (26) saves and four points from Jake Quinn (three goals, assist).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Scituate 5, Quincy/North Quincy 2: Keira Modder and Maggie Lovering both had two goals and Stella Beaudry tallied the other as the Sailors won the in the Gould Cup consolation.

Ursuline 5, West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater 1: Keira Sweeney scored in the loss.

Notre Dame Academy 6, Westwood 0: The Cougars won the non-league game.

Sandwich 3, Plymouth North/Plymouth South 1: Plymouth lost the non-league game.

Pope Francis 4, Norwell/Abington 0: Norwell goaltender Nicole Prescott was named to the Newburyport Bank Classic All-Tournament Team.

Pembroke 2, Hanover 0: Hannah D'Angelo scored two goals and Emily LaVallee recorded the shutout as the Titans won the Gould Cup.

