Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on Pine Avenue at NW 20th Street in Ocala

A two-vehicle crash at an Ocala intersection killed one person and blocked traffic along a section of a busy roadway Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involved a car and a semitractor-trailer that was hauling a load, Ocala Police Department officers said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at Northwest 20th Street and North Pine Avenue, also known as U.S. 441.

OPD officials give details about the wreck

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Porcha Renee Anderson Green from Eustis.

According to police officials on scene, the truck was northbound on Pine and Green, driving a Lincoln Continental, was westbound on Northwest 20th Street and turning left, or south, onto U.S. 441.

Witnesses told officers that the truck driver was blowing his horn when the big rig went through the intersection. The truck slammed into the driver's side of the car.

More about the crash

Police officials said Green had to be extricated from the car by Ocala Fire Rescue officials using specialized equipment. The truck driver, age 26 from Hillsborough County, was not injured. His name was not released by authorities.

Police officials said the truck contained pallets, and the driver left Tampa and was on his way to Jacksonville. Officers said the driver had to detour from Interstate 75 because of an earlier crash on the highway.

In that crash, a truck's oversized cargo hit the bottom of the Southwest 66th Street (Williams Road) overpass. The resulting cleanup and investigation blocked a section of the northbound lanes for most of the day. Officers said the earlier crash forced more than the usual number of vehicles onto local roads and side streets, which became clogged.

Officers blocked traffic from Northwest 10th Street to the crash site so their colleagues could interview witnesses, take measurements of the scene and clean up the roadway.

The woman's death was the second traffic death of the year for the city. Last year, Ocala officers recorded 17 traffic deaths.

