Shook: Three new-to-me Fayetteville eats on my shortlist

Foodies, I’m keeping it short and sweet this week with three of the new-to-me Fayetteville eats I’m looking forward to.

Spring roll sale: Though I haven’t experienced it myself, I’ve heard plenty of buzz about the spring rolls (and sauce) sold at area churches’ fundraisers each year. Fayetteville Korean Baptist Church on Cliffdale Road is offering spring rolls at $10 per dozen 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 1-3, and I can't wait to dig in.

This Little Pig: Owner and operator of This Little Pig Jacob Whitmill said the food truck is named after the nursery rhyme and his time spent as a Hope Mills police officer. The Army veteran serves Texas-style smoked barbecue with a specialty in pulled pork and brisket. He said his sauces are made from scratch, and he grinds the burgers himself. I have my eye on the pulled pork sandwich.

California Taco: Mole, a spicy and chocolaty Mexican sauce typically served with chicken, gets an exciting twist at California Taco food truck from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday night at Bright Light Brewing Company in Fayetteville. Owner and operator Javi Tello said he will serve the sauce with slow-roasted duck. Yes, please!

What Fayetteville eats are you loving right now? Let me know at tshook@gannett.com. I can’t wait to hear from you.

Tune into The Fayetteville Observers on WIDU radio

Our new radio show, The Fayetteville Observers is on the airwaves on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 9 a.m. starting in March.

I’ll be on today at 11 a.m. to talk about the Black-owned restaurants and other businesses to shop this month and all year long, and give an update on the Fayetteville food and retail scene.

Listen to the show on 99.7 FM or watch the livestream on Facebook, facebook.com/widu1600AM .

