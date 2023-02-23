Open in App
San Diego County, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

PHOTOS: Students at outdoor school in East San Diego County enjoy rare snow day

By De'Anthony Taylor,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8mGs_0kwbfdc200

There's nothing better than having a snow day in Southern California, especially right here in San Diego County!

From making snowballs and snow angels to having fun with frozen flakes, staff and students at Cuyamaca Outdoor School found a few ways to enjoy the snowfall that reached the area.

Nearly 400 students from various schools around San Diego County took advantage of the fallen snow that blanketed them Wednesday.

San Diego County Office of Education officials say while generations of San Diegans have attended sixth-grade camp during its 72-year history, snowfall is an unusual treat.

They also say camp educators easily adapted their schedule to incorporate the weather into the curriculum.

The students were from Pride Academy (Santee), Sycamore Canyon (Santee), Magnolia Science Academy (San Diego), Empower Charter School (San Diego), and Seeley and McCabe (Imperial County).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Woman walks away from corrections reentry program in San Diego
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
This San Diego Camp Ground Is Ranked 4th Best In America
San Diego, CA2 days ago
PHOTOS: Hail spotted in San Diego area
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inclement weather prompts San Diego County school district closures
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Supermarket Fire in National City
National City, CA7 hours ago
Latest winter storm hits San Diego area with widespread rain, snow
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Dance group of middle-aged women break stereotypes through flash mobs
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Snowmobile crash critically injures man during SD friends' vacation in Mammoth
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Tourists expecting San Diego sunshine arrive as next storm moves in
San Diego, CA4 days ago
North County school may close due to sinking risk
Oceanside, CA4 days ago
Group protests City of San Diego's SB 10 housing workshop
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Anonymous heart donor gifts 6-year-old Chula Vista boy second chance at life
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
What's going on with San Diego? A climate scientist weighs in on winter weather
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Man, 34, seriously injured Fairmount Park crash
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
Investigation underway after street vendor is assaulted, robbed in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Pine Valley businesses benefit from surge in tourists visiting snow
Pine Valley, CA5 days ago
17-year-old boy injured in Point Loma Heights neighborhood crash
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Animal sanctuary in Alpine seeks donations in hopes of not closing its doors
Alpine, CA4 days ago
Large tree falls on Pacific Beach apartment complex
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Policy lets bullies off the hook in San Diego Unified: Concerned parents
San Diego, CA4 days ago
SDPD: Man found with shot in the neck in Otay Mesa neighborhood
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Classic sports car destroyed in La Mesa crash; at least one person severely injured
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
Vehicle pursuit turned standoff prompts lane closures on SR-76
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Vehicle Overturns in La Jolla, Traps Driver Inside
San Diego, CA4 days ago
This parking mistake is most likely to get you a ticket in California
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Beloved drag performer critically injured in Fallbrook crash
Fallbrook, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy