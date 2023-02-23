PD: Driver tries to beat train crossing with children onboard

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) —A Raymondville woman was arrested Wednesday morning after attempting to drive around railroad crossing gates as a train was approaching.

Ruby Torres was arrested and charged with two counts of endangerment of a child, according to Sgt. Cesar Sepulveda with the Raymondville Police Department.

At 11:04 a.m., the Raymondville Police Department authorities reported to the 200 block of West Sauz Avenue in reference to a vehicle that was struck by a train.

According to authorities, Torres and two children were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

“She tried to go around it [railroad crossing] and she was struck. The vehicle was struck in the rear,” Sepulveda said.

No injuries were reported, Sepulveda added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.