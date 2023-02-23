Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

Crowd of cars gathered in Sunset Valley before Austin ‘street takeovers’

By Brianna Hollis,

11 days ago

SUNSET VALLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A YouTube video shows Sunset Valley police officers interacting with a crowd of people and vehicles acting “disorderly” in a shopping center parking lot about an hour before Austin Police reported the first calls about the “street takeovers” over the weekend .

That video, posted to YouTube, is linked here . Be advised there is language and video some viewers may find offensive.

“I feared for the officers’ safety,” Sunset Valley Police Chief Lenn Carter said. “The officer reported at one point she thought it was about 500 vehicles.”

A customer in the parking lot called police around 8 p.m. Saturday when they were concerned by the gathering, Carter said.

At least 7 people arrested in connection with Austin ‘street takeovers’

In the more than 50-minute video, you can see a crowd of cars and people in the parking lot. At certain points, you can see smoke as well as cars and trucks speeding through the lot. When KXAN crews went to the parking lot Wednesday afternoon, skid marks were still visible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1sCT_0kwbeWQ200
Skid marks can still be seen in the shopping center parking lot where police say a crowd gathered about an hour before the Austin “street takeovers.” (KXAN Photo/Bri Hollis)

Carter confirmed the officers seen in the video work for his department. Around the five-minute mark, an officer can be heard telling certain members of the crowd that if store employees called the police, the group would have to leave. She then used an expletive while telling the group not to mess things up.

“She tried to make some kind of connection with who she thought was the leadership of that group, and basically said ‘hey, here’s the rules,'” said Carter. “I know she took it seriously. She knew that she was certainly outnumbered. And she sat back and watched it. It just gave the appearance she was joking around with them, and there was some give-and-take there when actually she was drawing the line on what they could get away with. If they stepped over that line, they were going to have to leave, which she did enforce that.”

IN-DEPTH: 3 weeks before Austin street takeovers, another one was reported

Chief Carter said because the vehicles were in a private parking lot, most general traffic rules did not apply to them, but “driving recklessly in a private parking lot is a crime, we just can’t tolerate that. you cross the line when you start to jeopardize other people’s safety and property.”

He also said there have been similar recent incidents in Sunset Valley that did not ultimately escalate to what happened Saturday after the drivers left the small city.

“[The officers’] best bet was to be tactful, and try to be as safe as they can and try to get the people out of there safely before anybody got hurt and any property was damaged,” said Chief Carter. “But they were limited in what they could do in that moment anyway.”

About 25 minutes after police arrived, the officers on scene were able to clear the parking lot. Chief Carter said Sunset Valley’s dispatch runs on the same channels as APD’s, and his officer “got on the radio and said they were 500 vehicles being disorderly in the parking lot, but shortly thereafter two officers were able to clear that whole scene.”

Chief Carter said the drivers left the parking lot aggressively and scattered, some of the cars “peeling out,” he described.

“Looking back, I think maybe they could have clarified to dispatch hey, you know… they were very disorderly. But really what the officers were dealing with was nothing like what the [Austin Police] officers later saw,” he said.

Chief Carter said he will be discussing the handling of the incident with the officers who were on scene Saturday night. He also said that even if the officers called for Sunset Valley backup “there wouldn’t have been much for backup to do. We already protected oncoming traffic and got those people out of there.”

But given how things escalated Saturday night, Chief Carter said “senses will definitely be heightened.”

What we know about the Austin ‘street takeovers’

At least 7 people have been arrested following the street takeover events.

APD arrested two people Saturday night. Four others were arrested Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety also arrested one person.

Charges range from drug charges and illegal weapons offenses to evading arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Bill would make fixing apartment AC issues a priority
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Pflugerville limb, brush drop-off sites no longer accepting debris
Pflugerville, TX2 days ago
Suspect arrested in San Marcos apartment complex shooting investigation
San Marcos, TX8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Austin Police find body in Lady Bird Lake
Austin, TX9 hours ago
Person pulled from car fire on E 51st Street
Austin, TX5 hours ago
After boy’s bike stolen, APD surprises him with new one
Austin, TX6 hours ago
Spring things to do in and around Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin officials reinstate DWI Enforcement, ‘No Refusal’ Initiative ahead of Spring Break
Austin, TX2 days ago
APD investigating theft from Girl Scouts at south Austin grocery store
Austin, TX2 days ago
CapMetro Broadmoor Station not under construction, despite 2022 groundbreaking
Austin, TX3 days ago
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Central Texas Thursday morning, evening
Fredericksburg, TX3 days ago
Hamilton Pool Preserve reservations open for summer
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin Police provide details surrounding hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
Austin, TX2 days ago
ABJ: Costco reveals possible opening timeframe for first Georgetown store
Georgetown, TX8 hours ago
Spring forecast: Will our wet season fix the drought?
Austin, TX4 hours ago
Killeen arrests several individuals in warrant roundup
Killeen, TX1 day ago
City of Austin announces pay package for police department
Austin, TX2 days ago
PHOTOS: Police in San Marcos search for suspect in January hit-and-run
San Marcos, TX2 days ago
Spring is getting warmer, arriving earlier
Austin, TX1 day ago
After KXAN report, council member taking steps to add new ladder trucks to AFD fleet
Austin, TX2 days ago
‘Shocking verdict’: City of Hutto to appeal verdict on $12.5M city manager lawsuit
Hutto, TX7 hours ago
How rodeo became the official sport of Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
San Marcos CISD to take mental health half-day Friday
San Marcos, TX2 days ago
Officials arrest teen in connection to Hays County fatal fentanyl overdose involving a minor
San Marcos, TX2 days ago
Austin traffic: Vehicle fire on I-35 frontage road clear after hampering already hectic northbound commute
Austin, TX3 days ago
Woman receives lesser charges after 2019 motorcyclist death
Austin, TX2 days ago
Travis County to hold Expunction Expo to help residents clear old criminal records
Austin, TX1 day ago
Rodeo Austin kicks off — BBQ contest underway
Austin, TX2 days ago
Family files lawsuit against APD for 2021 killing of son during hostage situation
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin nonprofit passes $100 million fundraising milestone
Austin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy