Fitting In Nicely: Norman senior Kayla Jones makes the most of adjustment to new team, new system

By Michael Kinney

NORMAN - Kayla Jones knows where her future lies.

Even though she has made her name around the state working in the post, she knows if she wants to play at the next level, it will be in the backcourt.

As she is the midst of her senior season, Jones is looking to show the competition and future schools that her skill range has grown.

“I just have to work hard,” Jones said. “I have to still get as much as I can, but also be a team player. I have to make sure we make it far in state.

"The goal of winning state, that's really all it is. I know that colleges will see and my name's going to get out there regardless.”

After playing at Moore High for the past two years, Jones transferred to Norman High in the offseason. So Jones is not only having to transform into a more all-around player, but also do it while learning a new system.

“I'm playing a new position here in Norman and I played the center at Moore, so really it was a big adjustment playing out in the perimeter instead of inside,” Jones said. “So, I had to find ways to find new ways to score and still adjust to different players.”

According to NHS coach Frankie Parks, Jones’ skills and attitude have fit in perfectly.

“Kayla is just one of our toughest, hardest nosed kids that we have,” Parks said. “She's a gritty kid, puts in the work all the time and does a lot of the dirty work for us. Loose balls, rebounds, things of that nature.

"She is also a tremendous offensive player. Great footwork in the post, but can also spread you out a little bit and knock it down from the perimeter.”

At 6-foot, Jones is the fourth tallest player on the Tigers' squad behind Nessa Begay, Jordyn Rollins and Cedricah Hunt. With point guard Keeley Parks, who is 5-11, the Tigers have the ability to play a variety of different positions.

Jones said she has worked hard to make sure she can do just that.

"I work out every morning with my dad. We lift, we train,” Jones said. “He made sure that I was ready to play out in the perimeter because I'm probably going to play a guard in college.

"And really in practice, coach Frankie always has me out there and gets me adjusted with not only the guards but the post as well because I'm going to be playing inside and out.”

Through the first two weeks of the season, Jones was averaging around 12 points a game. She has shown the ability to get her points in the paint or starting out on the perimeter.

However, its Jones’ intangibles that may stand out the most.

“Effort,” said Parks when describing Jones’ strengths. “You got to have those kids where effort is a skill. She's that one that has that and she's going to continue to bring some positive efforts.

"She makes everybody else around her work hard, so that's her biggest asset.”

Jones plans to take those skills to the next level when she graduates. As of now, she has a couple of offers from Oklahoma City University and Eastern Oklahoma.

But Jones added her recruitment is still open to all levels and plans on committing after the season.

But right now, Jones’ main focus is getting Norman back to the state championship, which they won two seasons ago.

“We just have to clean up our mistakes, learn from our mistakes,” Jones said. “Really, as long as we keep playing as a team, we're going to make it far regardless. I think no one can match up with us as a team.”

Norman ended the regular season with a 17-4 record, having won its last seven ballgames. The Tigers have also won 11 of their last 12 games, with the lone loss in that span coming against 6A No. 1 ranked Edmond North.

Now, Norman will start postseason play by hosting a 6A East regional tournament. The Tigers take on Muskogee in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.