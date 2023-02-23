Evansville Day’s Tyler Myers commits to the Purple Aces

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — From the Eagles to the Purple Aces, Evansville Day School’s Tyler Myers will be donning a purple jersey when he steps onto the court for the University of Evansville.

Myers made his commitment announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“I’d like to thank God for all the blessings and opportunities he’s presented me with. With that said, I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic career to play basketball at the University of Evansville! Time to get to work! #agtg #committed ,” Myers said on Twitter.

Myers broke the Evansville all-time scoring record in December when he surpassed the previous record held at 2,237 points.

