Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt

By Kaycee SloanKatlyn BrieskornDylan AbadRachel Tucker,

11 days ago

PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando journalist and a 9-year-old girl were killed in a shooting in Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies were called to a shooting around 11 a.m. on Hialeah Street.

Deputies said a woman in her 20s was shot and later died from her injuries.

‘A happy soul’: Family remembers 24-year-old reporter killed in Orlando shooting

After investigators left the scene, a news crew was parked outside the home where the homicide happened.

Mina said a man identified as 19-year-old Keith Moses walked up to the news vehicle and shot two people from News 13, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

On Thursday, News 13 identified the slain reporter as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons. Photojournalist Jesse Walden was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mina said Moses then walked to a home on Harrington Drive, where he shot a 9-year-old and her mother. The sheriff said the 9-year-old girl later died from her injuries. The mother is in critical condition. Investigators are not sure why Moses entered their home.

Mina said the two shootings are connected and linked Moses as the suspect in both cases. Moses has a lengthy criminal history, according to the sheriff.

“No one in our community – not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not a news professional should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” Mina said.

The sheriff said it is unclear why Moses targeted the news crew, the mother and the 9-year-old. Mina said the suspect may have mistaken the unmarked news vehicle with a similar-looking law enforcement vehicle that was parked there earlier that day.

‘This is really difficult’: Florida reporter gets emotional while covering death of another journalist

Moses is in custody and charges are pending.

“This is a sad day for our community,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Three people murdered by the acts of one criminal. We are grieving with our media partners at News 13 – and with our whole community tonight.”

