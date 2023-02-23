Open in App
Graceville, FL
Graceville mom and daughter looking to share state title

By Kaleigh Tingelstad,

11 days ago

GRACEVILLE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Graceville girls’ basketball team is two wins away from the program’s second state title.

In the 1992-1991 season, the lady Tigers won the first and only state title for girls’ high school basketball at Graceville.

“Amazing group of girls,” Graceville Assistant Coach and former State Champ Joy Fountain said. “We were just a bunch of little country girls. You know, that loved to play basketball.”

It’s an elite club in Graceville that includes Fountain, who won a state championship in her junior season. Now her daughter Charity Fountain has the same opportunity in her junior season.

“It would be amazing,” Fountain said. “I mean, of course, we’d be able to talk about that for years to come to, all the generations in our family just it’s amazing. It would be unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable for me being part of the only one right now and to her being a part of the next one coming. I can’t tell you how amazing that would be.”

The 2022-2023 Tigers could take their place on the gym wall, and Joy and Charity side by side as mother and daughter.

“It would be cool to share that with her and be up there beside her,” Charity Fountain said.

Graceville plays Wildwood in the state semifinal on Wednesday, February 22 at 8 p.m. est.

