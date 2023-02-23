Open in App
Harrisburg, PA
abc27 News

Midstate organization holds HBCU fair for high school students

By Andre Thomas Jr.,

11 days ago

(WHTM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region along with Alpha Phi Alpha hosted a fair to educate students about historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“We’re here to uplift and support all of the members of our community here in central Pennsylvania, and we’re glad that we’ve had the opportunity to do just that. It’s really passionate of ours to ensure that everyone has access that is equitable with regards to what they can receive in the education they can receive here in central PA,” Blake Lynch, Senior Vice President & Chief Impact Officer of WITF public media.

Hundreds of students from five area schools were at the fair where they received a welcome and introduction from the men of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

“The program is geared towards showing students that there’s more to life than high school and I really, we really, think it’s one thing to just talk about college, but this is where it starts. The exposure, letting students see what opportunities are actually out there, and so we’re really happy to be here. It means a lot to us,” said Anthony Cox who is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, and board member of Big Brother Big Sister of the Capitol Region.

Schools like Howard University, Hampton University, and Florida A&M were just a few of the 17 institutions there. Students received one-on-one sessions with college representatives, filled out applications, and one student was accepted on the spot.

“I think this is a great opportunity where we can share our commitments in the community, we’re passionate about education and trying to uplift and support our communities here and we’re grateful to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters today to host this college fair again,” said Lynch.

For more information on future college fairs or events visit Big Brothers Big Sisters – City of Harrisburg .

