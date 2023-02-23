Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

House bill aims to have state and tribes work together for water needs

By Christina Randall,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATyI3_0kwba30c00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The tribal lands and North Dakota are separated between state and federal laws.

But one bill that passed the House floor this morning wants the state and tribes to work together when it comes to water needs.

House Bill 1376 passes on House floor

House Bill 1385 will allow the State Water Commission to enter into agreements with federally recognized tribes.

Those in support of the bill say the need for critical water infrastructure is the same for reservations as it is anywhere in North Dakota.

This would make Tribal Nations eligible sponsors under the Department of Water Resources’ CostShare Program.

“Any application by a tribal government would have to comply with the existing Cost Share policy,” explained Representative Jay Olson. ” There is no opposition, and much support. We recommend a do pass of bill 1385 by a vote of 12 to zero., and respectfully ask for a green vote.”

The bill passed the House unanimously, and will now head to the Senate.

