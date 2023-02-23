Iowa’s best wrestlers: Meet the state’s top 285-pounders

By Dana Becker

We have reached the end of the line in our quest to promote the top wrestlers in Iowa, as the 285-pounders take the mat.

The heavyweight division is loaded with some incredible athletes who will either be continuing on in wrestling or playing football at the next level.

A pair of three-time state placewinners in Jake Walker from Waverly-Shell Rock and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk lead the list.

Here is a look at the top 285-pounders in the state of Iowa based on the 2021-22 season:

Jake Walker, Waverly-Shell Rock, senior

Each of the past two seasons, Walker has reached Saturday night and the championship round at state, coming up just short of his ultimate goal. He went 38-3 a year ago, was 23-5 as a sophomore and finished 31-9 and fifth as a freshman.

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk, senior

The future University of Iowa Hawkeye football player has always wrestled at heavyweight, even as a newcomer on the scene during his freshman campaign. That year ended with a fourth place finish at state, as he was third the following year and third again last season. Coming into this year, Borcherding-Johnson had racked up 102 wins against just 10 losses.

Carson Hagan, West Des Moines Dowling, senior

Hagan, a member of the talented group of athletes who call West Des Moines Dowling home, put together a 30-2 record last year that saw him go undefeated in the regular season and finish fourth at state.

Cody Fox, East Buchanan, junior

Fox has worked his way to state each of his first two seasons at the prep level, placing seventh as a freshman and fourth last year. He went 19-4 his first season and 38-3 last year.

Cameron Geuther, West Delaware, senior

The West Delaware heavyweight won 33 matches and earned sixth in Class 2A at state.

Wyatt Smith, Lisbon, senior

Smith was a powerhouse for the Lions, compiling a record of 39-8 while placing sixth at state in Class 1A.

Mack Ortner, Don Bosco, senior

Ortner has reached the state field each of the past two seasons, going 28-12 last year to place seventh after winning 33 matches as a sophomore and qualifying.

Daniel Gregory, Treynor, senior

With a strong 41-10 record as a junior, Gregory was able to make it to the podium, placing eighth in Class 1A.

Trace Goemaat, North Mahaska, senior

Each of the past two seasons have ended at state for Goemaat, but the North Mahaska senior has yet to secure a medal. He won 37 matches last year and 34 as a sophomore.

Skyler Young, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, senior

Another two-time qualifier seeking his first medal, Young won 33 matches a year ago and 19 as a young sophomore competing at heavyweight.

David Borchers, North Scott, senior

Borchers is a talented athlete who shows incredible power as a heavyweight. He reached the state field last year, going 28-8 overall.

Cole Sigler, Anamosa, senior

The Anamosa senior won 31 matches and qualified for state last year.

Gage Jorgenson, Emmetsburg, junior

Jorgenson added his name to the long list of talented E-Hawk wrestlers, going 34-10 overall and qualifying for state as just a sophomore.

Kyler Hall, Ames, senior

Hall used his experience from a tough regular season tor each state last year as a junior, winning 26 matches.

Keaton Nichols, Fort Dodge, senior

Nichols was also thrown to the fire week after week, competing against some of the best heavyweights in the state for the Dodgers. He used that to make a state run, going 25-18 overall.

Cohen Pfohl, Dubuque Senior, senior

Pfohl gained valuable experience as a junior, winning 25 matches while qualifying for state.

Kaden Clark, Monroe-PCM, sophomore

Clark finished with 23 wins and a state bid as just a freshman for Monroe-PCM last winter.

Jaxson Boyd, Indianola, junior

Boyd found himself locked into the heavyweight position for the Indians late in the season, putting together an 11-5 record that included matches at state.

Quinten Fuller, Creston, junior

Fuller battled his way to 19 wins, including enough to reach the state field as just a sophomore.