YourCentralValley.com

NW Fresno fire station complete after almost 20 years

By Rhett Rodriguez,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atmru_0kwbWNMN00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – After nearly 20 years of delays and planning, Fire Station 18 in northwest Fresno is now up and running after Wednesday’s ribbon cutting.

For the past 17 years, firefighters at Fire Station 18 have been working out of a three-bedroom home but now they have one of the most advanced firehouses in the valley.

“It was a typical residential home and it was very comfortable like a resident home should be but it wasn’t up to the standard where we should be at,” said Fresno Fire Captain Wiley Erickson.

Wednesday’s grand opening comes, after years of planning and construction the crew of Fire Station 18 received a new state-of-the-art firehouse. The station will not only improve community response it is also safer due to its advanced technology.

“This fire station has a ramp-up alert system that gets progressively louder studies have shown that this new method releases psychological and cardiovascular stress,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Fresno’s newest city council member says the new firehouse is long overdue.

RELATED: Fresno’s newest fire station is opening west of Hwy 99

“This is one of the last areas of Fresno to grow it’s very important to understand as we continue to add more houses here in Fresno that we continue to do what we can, to meet the demand of services,” said Fresno City Council Member Annalisa Perea.

Chief of the Fresno Fire Department Kerri Donis says she’s glad to see this project finished before she retires next week.

“It is special we have been pushing to get this completed obviously before I retire we’re happy it’s done it took some time, really for the department and for the community.”

The city says it plans to hire dozens of new firefighters over the next few years thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from FEMA.

