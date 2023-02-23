Open in App
Kanawha County, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Parents applaud Kanawha County, West Virginia, bus driver that saved students

By Rachel Pellegrino,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wG9C_0kwbTEWT00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Parents are sending a special thank you to a bus driver who they say saved their children’s lives as they were coming home from school Tuesday afternoon.

“Our kids love him and we love him and appreciate him,” said Jon Casto, a parent of a student on the bus. “We’re just very thankful for him.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

According to Casto, Cross Lanes Elementary students were being dropped off at their bus stop along Cross Lanes Drive. They were waiting to cross the road when a car drove through the bus’s red lights and stop sign.

Casto said if it wasn’t for the bus driver communicating with the students and telling them to wait, it could have ended very badly.

“He used the hand signals and the kids watched that, obeyed that, and that’s what saved their lives because about the time the car came across, is when they would’ve been coming out in front of the bus had he not had his hand up waiting to let them go through safely,” Casto said.

About 50 yards down the road, Casto said his sister’s friend was killed trying to cross the road. It happened more than three decades ago, but he still remembers it well.

“I tell my kids that story all the time of how quickly it can happen,” he said. “You never think it’s going to and the potential is always there and we saw it yesterday.”

According to Brette Fraley, Director of Transportation for Kanawha County Schools, bus driver hand signals are a standard across the school district to keep students safe getting on and off the bus.

Dog rescued from fire, given oxygen in Charleston, West Virginia

Even though passing a bus when red lights and the stop sign are up is illegal in West Virginia, he said it happens almost every day.

“I mean we’re just one illegal pass away from a child being killed. That’s how serious it is, and we’re lucky so far that it hasn’t happened,” Fraley said. “Just stop for the school buses and the kids. Let them get home and to school safely.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
No injuries after Sunday morning residential fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Chesapeake, WV9 hours ago
Brush fire with possible exposure to barn in Cabell County, West Virginia
Ona, WV7 hours ago
Police investigating possible body floating in Kanawha River in Dunbar, West Virginia
Dunbar, WV8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stoplights back on after power outages in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV5 hours ago
1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV1 day ago
Man taken to hospital after being pushed out of wheelchair at a West Virginia Kroger
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Firefighter, 2 residents in hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, fire
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Beckley Police in West Virginia mourn passing of K-9 Gema
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Body identified as California woman originally missing while visiting family in Fayette County, West Virginia
Leon, WV3 days ago
Water main break closes schools in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV3 days ago
Students in Huntington, West Virginia, celebrate ‘Why We Love to Read’
Huntington, WV2 days ago
MacCorkle Ave in Marmet, West Virginia, reopens after crash
Marmet, WV2 days ago
Bill to create alert system for missing people with cognitive disabilities on 1st reading in West Virginia State Senate
Charleston, WV3 days ago
West Virginia man arrested for animal cruelty
Ansted, WV2 days ago
West Virginia Department of Transportation urges caution after worker injured in I-64 crash
Dunbar, WV3 days ago
Lanes back open after crash in Mink Shoals, West Virginia
Shoals, WV2 days ago
Mingo County, West Virginia residents react to 5-building fire
Williamson, WV3 days ago
Man wanted in Kanawha County, West Virginia for pulling a gun on Alum Creek woman
Alum Creek, WV4 days ago
Crews on scene of working structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Clendenin, WV3 days ago
Deadly crash reported in Logan County
Alkol, WV3 days ago
Bill aiming to fight abuse in special education classrooms in West Virginia Senate Finance Committee
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Road closed in Huntington, West Virginia after head-on crash
Huntington, WV4 days ago
Community mourns drug recovery counselor murdered in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy