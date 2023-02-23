BREAKING: Georgia Finally Invited to White House After Second National Title

Nearly a month and a half ago, the Georgia Bulldogs were crowned national champions after a historic 65-7 defeat of the TCU Horned Frogs. Since then, there has been massive lobbying from Georgia senators, fans, and players for the team to be recognized in the White House. It seems that Washington D.C. has finally answered Dawgnation's call, as the national champions have now received a formal invitation from the White House.

"The President looks forward to welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to the White House." -White House Official

The Bulldogs will be the first team to attend the White House since the 2019-20 LSU Tigers visited President Donald Trump in January of 2020. The previous two champions (Alabama, 2020 and Georgia, 2021) did not receive invites due to precautions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bulldog's 2022 national championship made college football history as they became the only team in the era of the College Football Playoff to win back-to-back National Titles.

As of now, there has not been an official date or time set for the ceremony.

