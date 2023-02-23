New Twist: If Polish Woman is Not Madeleine McCann, Then Who Is She?

116-00.com;@immadeleinmcann/instagram

In a shocking new bombshell twist, the Polish woman claiming to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann may be another sex trafficking victim who vanished in Italy about 12 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julia Wendell , 21, triggered a worldwide firestorm when she claimed to be Madeleine, who was 3 years old when she was abducted from her hotel room bed during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, never to be seen again.

As her McCann story begins to deteriorate, eagle-eye internet sleuths are convinced Wendell is missing 6-year-old Swiss girl Livia Schepp , who vanished with her twin sister, Allesia , on January 30, 2011.

116-00.com

The girls’ father picked up the twins from his ex-wife’s home in Lausanne, Switzerland, but days later, his dead body was found in Italy where he presumably committed suicide. The twins were gone, sparking a massive police hunt in Switzerland, France, and Italy.

Wendell’s likeness to Livia is far more similar than Madeleine, the online sleuths claim.

“I got super curious and went on an internet hunt, this is what I found,” one poster wrote above a composite photograph of Livia and Julia, News.com.au in Australia reported.

@immadeleinmcann/instagram

Renowned private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told RadarOnline.com she believes Wendell may also be a sex trafficking victim after dispatching a team to a Polish town near the German border to determine if she is truly McCann.

“Julie may actually be another victim of a pedophile who abducted her the same year as Madeleine and somehow her family could possibly not be her real parents,” she added. “Right now, we are trying to determine if she had been trafficked from another country and how her parents are connected.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, a planned DNA exam between Wendell and Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann , was put on hold pending the paternity test between the Polish woman’s supposed biological parents who are not cooperating with investigators.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

mega

“At this moment we don’t think there is any need for Garry and Kate to do any DNA test because there is a lot of factors that says (Wendell’s) family are trying to hide something and there a lot of factors that also say Julie is not Madeleine McCann,” Dr. Johansson said.

“They (the McCanns) are not in a rush because it’s not the first time,” she added. “Over the past couple of years, three other girls have come out to say they may be Madeleine McCann.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the sensational claims come as the McCann’s private investigator Francisco Marco told the Spanish newspaper El Independiente: "Without knowing the details in depth, it doesn't add up to me. I don't think it's her."