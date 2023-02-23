Donald Trump Buys Himself & Ohio First Responders McDonald's As News Breaks Of Ivanka & Jared Kushner Subpoenas

mega

News that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being subpoenaed by the January 6 special counsel appeared not to bother ex-president Donald Trump . Number 45 was in East Palestine, Ohio, when the news broke but his mind was on lunch, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump, 76, ordered McDonald's for himself and first responders. The 76-year-old presidential hopeful made a trip to the region to see the damage first-hand from the February 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment, which resulted in a controlled release of toxic chemicals.

Disregarding the legal walls closing in on himself and his business organization, Trump told the Ohio residents that they had been "betrayed" by President Joe Biden and his administration — despite critics blaming Trump-era deregulations for the disaster.

" Biden and FEMA said they would not send federal aid to [the town] under any circumstances," he told the crowd. "We opened up the dam, and we got them to move."

Trump's comment referred to criticism from the Biden administration that his visit was merely a photo-op.

The former tv personality continued his rally-style speech and praised law enforcement for their "strength and courage."

"You are not forgotten," Trump told the crowd.

After donating canned goods and bottled water, the ex-president moved on to his next stop on the Ohio tour: McDonald's .

At the fast food joint, Trump handed out MAGA hats before he ordered food for himself and the first responders.

"I know this menu better than you do," Trump told a McDonald's worker. "I probably know it better than anybody in here."

The Mar-a-Lago resident then told the server to "knock it out fast" so that he could eat his food on the plane.

While Trump attempted to please voters in Ohio, Jack Smith was at work.

Smith, who is at the helm of the Special Counsel for Trump Inquiries, issued subpoenas to Ivanka and Kushner , both of whom held White House senior advisor positions in Trump's cabinet.

Ivanka , who also served as Vice President of the family-owned Trump Organization, famously broke from her father during video testimony that she submitted to Congress' January 6 committee. Ivanka voiced her change in perspective of the so-called stolen 2020 election and sided with former Trump Attorney General William Barr , who denounced widespread voter fraud.

Since the insurrection, Ivanka and Kushner have distanced themselves from Trump — opting out from participating in his reelection campaign.