New Miami Hurricanes Running Backs Coach Tim Harris Will Put In The Work Expected From Mario Cristobal

South Florida high school football expert Larry Blustein breaks down the work ethic of the new Canes running backs coach. He can put in the type of grind Mario Cristobal expects.

I sat down with Larry Blustein, who's been covering high school football and South Florida sports for decades.

"Blu" goes back many years with the Harris family, from Tim "Ice" Harris to his son Tim Jr, who Miami has reportedly hired as their new running backs coach .

On a new episode of the Locked On Canes podcast, we broke down Harris from every angle.

Something that really stood out to me was what Blu said about Harris' work ethic.

"There are a lot of guys who qualify for the job but are not gonna come in and put in the time, but that's not gonna be the case with Tim," Larry said. "Remember, he's a coach's son. He knows what kind of hours they put in."

Mario Cristobal is notorious for only sleeping a few hours per night while putting in late evenings and extremely early mornings in the office. He expects his assistants to put in a similar grind. It sounds like Tim Harris Jr. is up to that challenge.

"If Mario Cristobal is looking for someone to be in the office at 4:30 in the morning, or burn the midnight oil with him at twelve o'clock, he found the right guy."

Miami has a talented backfield on tap for next season. Returning players like Henry Parrish, Don Chaney and TreVonte' Citizen could be an excellent trio if everyone stays healthy. Citizen missed his entire freshman season in 2022 after sustaining an ACL injury in fall camp. Chaney has had terrible injury luck for the past two seasons. The Hurricanes will welcome true freshmen running backs Mark Fletcher and Chris Johnson. Both were 4-star recruits and can potentially contribute right away.

Harris served as running backs coach and assistant head coach at UCF last season. The Golden Knights had a top ten rushing offense at 228 yards per game. Harris can do wonders with Miami's talented stable of backs.

"Miami could have one of the top, if not the top, running games in the ACC," Blu noted.

