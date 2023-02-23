Woman gets probation for stealing lottery tickets from store where she worked

EAU CLAIRE — The former employee of a Fall Creek convenience store will spend two years on probation after authorities say she stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from the store.

Collin R. Devens, 36, of Eleva, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of theft. Two additional theft counts were dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.

Devens’ sentence includes unrelated convictions for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, neglecting a child and bail jumping.

Devens was fined $704 and she must pay $1,133 in restitution.

Schumacher ordered Devens to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Devens is also prohibited from entering taverns or having contact with the store or known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of Fall Mart Convenience Store in Fall Creek contacted authorities June 4, 2019, to report that Devens, a former employee, had been caught stealing lottery tickets and keeping the money she won from the tickets.

Devens began working at Fall Mart in the fall of 2018.

In April 2019, the owner began to notice irregularities with the tracking of the Wisconsin Lottery scratch-off tickets in the store.

The owner confronted Devens and showed her video of her stealing tickets in late April 2019.

Devens broke down crying and apologized to him. She admitted taking lottery tickets without paying for them.

The store sold lottery tickets in January, February and May of 2019 worth $2,231, $2,832 and $2,624, respectively.

But the reported sales spiked to $4,905 in March and $6,102 in April of 2019.

The owner estimated that Devens stole at least $4,000 to $6,000 worth of scratch-off tickets.

The store owner gave authorities video that showed Devens taking lottery tickets without paying for them on April 21, 22 and 24 in 2019.

Devens would take the tickets, scratch the bar code at the bottom of the tickets and scan them to see if they were winners.

She would then dispose of the tickets in the garbage.

Video showed Devens taking money out of the till and putting it in her pants pocket for a winning ticket.

An investigator with the state Department of Revenue, who is assigned to the lottery, said a scanning history for Fall Mart from January through April in 2019 showed there were multiple days where similar scanning transactions occurred during Devens’ shifts.

The investigator said there were multiple tickets in sequence that were scanned over a short period of time.

Devens minimized her involvement in the theft of the tickets during a June 17, 2019, interview with authorities.

She could not put a dollar amount on her winnings or the number of tickets she played.

Devens felt she didn’t owe the store owner anything because he withheld her last paycheck and other money from a previous check.