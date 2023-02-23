Open in App
Redmond, OR
See more from this location?
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Redmond hosting open house for public input, ideas on new Public Safety Facility

By Blake Mayfield,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26utz7_0kwbLsX900

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Redmond has invited the community to learn about the planned construction of Redmond’s new Public Safety Facility at an Open House Thursday evening at Redmond City Hall, 411 SW 9th St., from 6-7 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The city said attendees will participate in image and word visioning exercises, shaping the design inspiration for the new facility, as well as opportunities to ask the design team questions about the building program and site.

The open house will be led by the FFA Architecture + Interiors team , who are the leading the design for the public safety facility.  FFA notably designed the reconstruction and revitalization of the current Redmond City Hall building, a project strongly influenced by community engagement.

Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis told KTVZ on Thursday, "We're hoping to hear what people's ideas are for the new facility, what they would like to see in the new facility, what kind of services they would like us to provide."

The location of the new Public Safety Facility will be right across from the Cottonwood RV Park in Redmond, on an 8-acre parcel of open land purchased by the city in 2021. Chief Lewis said "The new police department will be at 2983 NW Canal Boulevard."

Redmond has experienced significant growth since the current police station was built in 1998. The population has grown by nearly 41% since the 2010 census, and the existing facility was not built to keep up with the rapidly expanding and evolving community needs.

In May 2022, voters approved a bond to fund construction of a new public safety facility estimated at $40 million. Land has already been acquired for the Public Safety Facility, using Redmond American Rescue Plan Act funds in 2021. City council committed another $2.9M in ARPA funding to further reduce the cost to taxpayers from $15/month to $12/month.

Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis believes it's time for an update with new spaces for public use. "We're also hopeful to have a community room built in front of the PD, that we can use as a training center, and a community resource center where groups such as Boy Scouts, Kiwanis, Lions Club, things like that. If they want to have a meeting they can have it right there in front of the PD."

The 8-acre site is now empty land, off 97 North Redmond. Construction is expected to start about a year from now with completion targeted for February or March of 2025. "We expect this facility to last 35 to 40 years initially. It's going to be built and designed in a way that we can expand the facility upward and outward. As Redmond grows, the police department will be able to grow so we actually hope the facility can last 100 years" Chief Lewis said when explaining his vision for the facility.

The city is underway with the preliminary design phase of the public safety facility, with construction slated to begin in 2023. City and project staff will be available during the open house for questions. More information available online at www.redmondoregon.gov/PublicSafetyFacility .

The post City of Redmond hosting open house for public input, ideas on new Public Safety Facility appeared first on KTVZ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Redmond, OR newsLocal Redmond, OR
Redmond schools return to normal, searching for volunteers as covid restrictions ease
Redmond, OR4 days ago
Sprinkler system stops late-night grease fire in SW Redmond apartment; 5 residents displaced
Redmond, OR3 days ago
Ideal Option set to open addiction medicine clinic in Redmond, its second Deschutes County location
Redmond, OR5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Bend indefinitely postpones planned March 16 clearing of Hunnell Road camps
Bend, OR3 days ago
‘Nobody knew about it’: Neighbors, businesses skeptical of Bend, county’s managed camp promises
Bend, OR3 days ago
City of Bend defends new camping code as ACLU, Bend Equity Group, attorney urge repeal, cite ‘constitutional liability’
Bend, OR2 days ago
‘Sometimes that traffic is wicked’: Bend road projects, detours lead to backups on other streets around town
Bend, OR3 days ago
Bend nonprofit Friends of the Children is expanding its long-term mentoring services to La Pine
La Pine, OR5 days ago
Friends of the Children expands unique long-term mentoring program to La Pine
La Pine, OR5 days ago
Bend-La Pine schools names new principals for Pine Ridge, Ponderosa, Silver Rail elementary schools
Bend, OR4 days ago
Two Redmond residents arrested in robbery of woman; wallet, hundreds in cash recovered
Redmond, OR23 hours ago
Sen. Wyden plans in-person town halls in Madras, Bend
Madras, OR6 days ago
Deschutes County SO releases name of Bend backcountry skier killed in avalanche at Black Crater
Bend, OR2 days ago
Calif. driver cited for drugged driving in rear-end crash at La Pine intersection that sent 3 to hospital
La Pine, OR1 day ago
La Pine first responders’ fast action keeps Hwy. 97 semi-trailer fire from reaching 24 tons of aluminum in cargo
La Pine, OR4 days ago
La Pine man’s arrest for sending inappropriate texts to teen prompt advice on keeping families safe online
La Pine, OR3 days ago
Warm Springs man killed in Hwy. 26 rollover crash
Warm Springs, OR1 day ago
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies cite man living on FS land south of Bend in recent dog attacks
Bend, OR6 days ago
La Pine man arrested at Sunriver business, accused of inappropriate texts to teen – who told her mom
La Pine, OR3 days ago
Summit High School presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Bend, OR2 days ago
DCSO Search and Rescue assists Bend woman who injured her ankle while hiking at Horse Ridge
Bend, OR6 days ago
Crook County SO Search and Rescue assists more stranded motorists to safety — 14 missions so far this year
Prineville, OR6 days ago
No charges filed in fatal shooting at Prineville apartment; grand jury rules man acted in self-defense
Prineville, OR6 days ago
Madras man sentenced to 13-plus years in prison in Hwy. 361 DUII crash that killed Metolius woman
Madras, OR1 day ago
Snow falls, fittingly, as Bachelor Butte Dog Derby dog sled races return to Wanoga Sno-Park
Bend, OR1 day ago
OSP: Driver who struck, totaled S. Oregon school bus on Hwy. 97 near La Pine cited for careless driving
La Pine, OR7 days ago
‘Never had a bad day at work’: After nearly 100 ‘collars,’ Bend PD’s apprehension K-9 Kim has retired
Bend, OR6 days ago
Bend woman says her dog was attacked by pack of 7 dogs off China Hat Road, near Skeleton Cave
Bend, OR6 days ago
Investigation of fentanyl, meth sales on Hunnell Road leads to traffic stop, apartment raid, 2 arrests
Bend, OR6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy