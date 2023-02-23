City school board recognizes student, teacher achievements

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City School Board honored several students and teachers at its monthly meeting Tuesday at Cullman Middle School.

West Elementary School sixth grader Lucy Williamson was recognized as the runner-up at the Cullman County Spelling Bee, which was held Feb. 6.

The school and district winners of the Governor’s App Challenge were announced. The statewide challenge calls for students to develop and code their own apps that will be meaningful and productive to the community.

Cullman City Schools Technology Coordinator Michael Fowlkes described the challenge as “a statewide computer programming competition for Alabama students. The goal of the challenge is to allow our students to gain recognition for their mastery and application of computer science programming and design.”

School winners were East Elementary fifth grader Graham Lee and fourth grader Reagan Lathem. The district winners were West Elementary second grader Madison McCrary and sixth grader Finley Flail. The district winners’ apps will be submitted to the state level competition.

Ben Stidham was recognized as the Cullman Middle School Student of the Month. Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said of Stidham, “He deserves recognition for his hard work and his dedication to his studies. He has consistently demonstrated strong work ethic, a positive attitude and a passion for learning.”

Alisha Eaton was named Support Person of the Month, and math teacher Michael Crocker was named Teacher of the Month.

The following teachers have received their National Board Certification:

Amanda Stidham Literacy: Reading-Language Arts, Early and Middle Childhood

Cullman City Primary School

Hilary Nix Library Media: Early Childhood through Young Adulthood

Cullman City Primary School

Susan Boyd Library Media: Early Childhood through Young Adulthood

Cullman High School

The following action items were approved:

Adoption of 2023-2024 Academic Calendar

Approval of the entire state-approved textbook list

Homebound Contract with Stacie Owen from Feb. 14- Sept. 30

Approval to Reject Bid #23-03 for Custodial Services at Cullman High School

Approval to Accept Bid #23-04 for Lawn Maintenance Services at Cullman High School

Contract with Cornelius Energy Solutions for Commissioning Services for CCPS Additions and Renovations

Contract with Dewberry Engineers Inc. for Commissioning Services for CMS Additions and Renovations

Head Start items:

New Policy PO-HP14 COVID-19 Mitigation Policy

COVID-19 Mitigation Plan

Contract with Holly Abbott to provide Community Assessment Services from Feb. 14-May 23

Child Development Clinical Agreement with Wallace State Community College, effective Jan. 17, 2023

Occupancy Agreement with Cullman City Schools from Aug. 1, 2023 -July 31, 2024

LEA Interagency Agreement with Cullman City Board of Education for the 2023-2024 school year

Breakfast/Lunch Agreement with Cullman City Primary School from Aug. 1, 2023-May 31, 2024

Community Partnership Agreement with the following agencies:

Curt’s Closet

Good Samaritan Health Clinic

Victim Services

Cullman Caring for Kids

Cullman County Department of Human Resources

Cullman Housing Authority

North Alabama Agriplex

United Way of Cullman County

The Link of Cullman County

Brooks’ Place (Child Advocacy Center)

Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism

The following consent agenda items were approved:

Salvage a Dell projector at Cullman City Primary School

Permission for Cullman High School junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders to attend national competition in Orlando, Feb. 9-14

Permission for Cullman High School varsity baseball team to attend IMG Tournament in Bradenton, Florida March 27-31

The following resignations were approved:

Kayla Walsh Child Nutrition Program Manager at Cullman Middle School

Keisha Harris Temporary General Education Teacher at East Elementary School

Breanna Turner Dance Team Coach at Cullman High School

The following conditional employments were approved:

Daniel Stiff Physical Education Teacher at Cullman City Schools

Katherine Jackson School Day Tutor at Cullman City Primary School

Hope Bowen Special Education Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Schools

Diane Culpepper Temporary School Counselor at Cullman Middle School

Jennifer Flores Long-term Substitute General Education Teacher to fill FMLA

Kimberly McNutt Long-term Substitute General Education Teacher

The following coach was approved:

Nick Gentry Community Football Coach

Informational:

LaQuita Dixon Intermittent FMLA

Gina Nix Intermittent FMLA

Susan Boyd FMLA

The next regular board meeting will be March 21 at Cullman High School. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.