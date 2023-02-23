Jacobs declares Arbor Week, recognizes poster winners

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs, along with the Cullman City Tree Commission, on Tuesday declared Feb. 19-25 Arbor Week in the city of Cullman and recognized the local winners of the Arbor Day Poster Contest.

The contest was open to all elementary schools in the city, with three choosing to participate.

Local winners include:

Victoria Borucki St. Paul’s Lutheran School

River Nelson Sacred Heart Elementary School

Landon Jones Cullman Christian School

Owen Murphy St. Paul’s Lutheran School

Marriah Hain Cullman Christian School

In addition to winning first place at Cullman Christian School, Hain won first place at the state level for her entry.

Arbor Day is an observance dedicated to planting and appreciating trees. It has been celebrated in the United States since 1872 when J. Sterling Morton proposed it at a meeting of the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture. That first Arbor Day was April 10, 1872, and more than 1 million trees were planted that year alone. Today, all 50 states celebrate some form of Arbor Day.

Cullman has been recognized as a Tree City USA for the 35 th consecutive year by the Arbor Day Foundation due to the diligent work of the Cullman Tree Commission and community support.

Arbor Day serves as a reminder to appreciate and protect existing trees. As valuable resources for our environment, tree provide shade from the hot summer sun, oxygen to breathe and homes for wildlife. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, “Over the past 30 years, trees have removed more than 708 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – the equivalent of taking nearly 15 million cars off U.S. roads!”

The City of Cullman’s Arbor Week Proclamation reads:

“Whereas, in 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees; and,

Whereas, this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska; and,

Whereas, Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world; and,

Whereas, trees can reduce the erosion of our topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife; and,

Whereas, trees are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires, and countless other wood products; and,

Whereas, trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify our community; and,

Whereas, trees are a source of joy and spiritual renewal; and,

Whereas, Cullman has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for the 35th year and desires to continue its tree-planting ways.

Now, therefore, I, Woody Jacobs, Mayor of the City of Cullman, do hereby proclaim the week of February 19-25, 2023, as ARBOR WEEK in the City of Cullman and urge all citizens to support efforts to care for our trees and woodlands and to support our city’s Community Forestry Program.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the City of Cullman to be affixed on this, the 21st day of February, 2023.”