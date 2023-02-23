Open in App
Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

By Staff Reports,

11 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the past week, including:

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Deputies arrested Austin Chase Ray Van Keuren, 26, of Crane Hill , on two grand jury warrants stemming from an incident reported in November 2022.

Van Keuren is charged with rape and sodomy.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Trimble community. Nathan Scott Humphries, 29, of Jasper , was identified as the driver.

Two juveniles were in the vehicle as well. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Humphries was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child abuse.

——-

Deputies arrested Amanda Jane Leak, 37, of Cullman , on multiple failure to appear warrants, including unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of public intoxication, promoting prison contraband, trespassing, five counts of shoplifting, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. Leak had additional warrants for trespassing and shoplifting.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Deputies arrested Cynthia Wynelle Myrick, 41, of Cullman , on failure to appear warrants for theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Monday, Feb. 20

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Joppa community. David Bradley Tester, 38, of Guntersville , was identified as the driver.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Tester was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Comments / 0
