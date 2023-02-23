NYPD: 2 men shot in Highbridge

Two men were shot along Nelson Avenue in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Police say one of the victims was shot twice in his right arm, and the second was shot in the stomach. Both were shot just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bronx residents who live in the area were shocked to hear of the shooting incident in their neighborhood.

“This is very rare,” said KG, a local resident. “I’m used to this, but for the kids that are growing up… you just want them to be safe in the city. But I just ask God that this stops and the city changes because honestly the city is really hot.”

The two victims were transported to Lincoln Hospital where they are both in stable condition. Police are still searching for the person who shot the two men.