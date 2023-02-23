A24 Announces Everything Everywhere All at Once Prop Auction

With just a couple of weeks to go before the film could come away with Oscar gold , A24 has announced they're getting ready to auction off almost every prop from their critical darling Everything Everywhere All at Once . The studio confirmed the news in a tweet, revealing that all proceeds from the auctions, which are divided into three sections, will go toward charity, benefitting the Laundry Workers Center, Asian Mental Health Project, and the Transgender Law Center. Fans of the Academy Award-nominated movie can have the chance to nab a piece of the movie before it competes for Best Picture.

The three auctions are divided by the types of items available. For the "Laundry and Taxes" auction, available items include props and costumes from the early part of the movie and include the Laundry Delivery RV, Waymond's costume, and a pile of receipts. Within the "In Another Life" acution are the various costumes that the alternate versions of the characters wore across the multiverse, including Jobu's Elvis costume, Evelyn's kung-fu warrior costume, and Chef Chad's uniform. Finally the "Mementos from the Multiverse" auction includes one of the googly-eyed rocks , the Auditor of the Month trophy, and Raccacoonie.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is not only the frontrunner for the top prize at the Academy Awards but was the most nominated movie for the 95th Oscars. In addition to being nominated for Best Picture, the A24 feature is nominated for Best Director (Daniels), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis & Stephanie Hsu), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song ("This is a Life"), Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

Everything Everywhere All at Once already cleaned up at a few of the major awards shows with both Yeoh and Quan already winning their respective awards at the Golden Globes earlier this year, setting the stage for them potentially taking home some of the biggest prizes this film award's season.

"I'm just gonna stand here and take this all in," Yeoh said when receiving her Golden Globe . "40 years. Not letting go of this. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor. It's been an amazing journey, an incredible fight, to be here today, but I think it's been worth it. I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here because look at this face. I came here and was told 'You're a minority,' and I said 'No that's not possible.' Then someone said to me 'You speak English,' I mean forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And then I said, 'Teah, the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned on the way."

The Daniels also just won the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film award at the Directors Guild and were nominated for Original Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America.