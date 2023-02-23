Open in App
Beale Air Force Base, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Air Force pilot snaps photo with Chinese balloon

By CBS13 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWFlo_0kwbK7K800

BEALE, AFB - An Air Force pilot snapped a rare selfie thousands of feet above the ground while investigating one of the Chinese balloons earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Beale AFB's Facebook page shared a photo taken by a U-2 pilot from Beale AFB. The pilot took the photo while flying close to the Chinese surveillance balloon suspected of spying as it hovered over the Central Continental United States in early February.

The balloon was eventually shot down as it moved off the coast of South Carolina. Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed.

The balloon had equipment that was "clearly for intelligence surveillance," including "multiple antennas" that were "likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications," according to a statement by a senior State Department official.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the nation's large unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship that had blown off course and that the U.S. had "overreacted" by shooting it down.

The U-2 Dragon Lady provides high-altitude, all-weather surveillance and reconnaissance, day or night, in direct support of U.S. and allied forces. Beale is a 48-mile drive north of Sacramento near the cities of Marysville and Yuba City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Modern electronic street banners could make Sacramento look more like Times Square
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Cruise ship takes maiden voyage up Sacramento River
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed in connection with Granite Bay crash that killed 4
Granite Bay, CA2 days ago
Thousands descend on Land Park for 15th annual Donut Dash to benefit hospitalized children
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Skier found dead at Heavely Ski Resort identified as New York resident
South Lake Tahoe, CA3 days ago
Foresthill staple collapsed in winter storm, community rallies
Foresthill, CA3 days ago
El Dorado County food bank moves to meet demand amid California storms
Placerville, CA2 days ago
Travelers wait for clearer conditions along I-80 in Sierra
Colfax, CA21 hours ago
DNA leads investigators to make arrest in South Lake Tahoe cold case
South Lake Tahoe, CA3 days ago
"Honestly...I just gasped": Heavy snow crushes roof of Foresthill church
Foresthill, CA3 days ago
Sky River Casino looking to expand after six months since opening
Elk Grove, CA1 day ago
Nevada City residents making the most of break in the weather
Nevada City, CA3 days ago
Deputies find body of man, 62, outside in the snow in Camino
Camino, CA2 days ago
UC schools received $1.1 million in grants to support social science research
Davis, CA2 days ago
Yuba County animal care worker helps save life of mama goat and her newborn
Linda, CA2 days ago
Driver dies after crashing into tree along Roseville freeway
Roseville, CA1 day ago
Suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes at gas station in south Sacramento
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Residents in Grass Valley concerned about heavy snow accumulating on roofs
Grass Valley, CA3 days ago
Sacramento SPCA is offering shelter and mobile party packages
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
High country schools wading through lingering power outages after NorCal storms
Placerville, CA3 days ago
Sacramento Zoo's new giraffe calf named "Cheyenne" after donor's loved one
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after body found in south Sacramento home
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
2 people displaced in an apartment fire in Placerville
Placerville, CA3 days ago
Sacramento police officer facing vehicular manslaughter charge in deadly crash involving patrol car and motorcycle
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Opposition grows to proposed mega-industrial park in on Phillips Road Roseville
Roseville, CA3 days ago
Sacramento mother arrested on homicide charges arrested after death of son
Sacramento, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy