Open in App
Chesterfield, VA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

‘We lost our child’: Virginia family mourns 13-year-old who died after choking in school cafeteria

By Autumn ChildressTannock Blair,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHJw7_0kwbJpfi00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. ( WRIC ) — A Chesterfield, Virginia family is mourning the sudden loss of their 13-year-old son after he choked in his school’s cafeteria and passed away.

Nexstar’s WRIC spoke to the family of 13-year-old Josue Nolasco, who described the teenager as a good kid that was always wanting to help out.

“He was too good for this world,” said Lee Harvey, his father. “He was always kind. He was always polite. Happy.”

Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Josue’s parents received a frantic call from Providence Middle School, saying the seventh-grader had choked on his lunch in the cafeteria and was being rushed to the hospital.

Harvey said he left work and raced to the hospital to be by his son’s side. He described what he saw when he arrived as a nightmare.

“I saw my kid unconscious. Artificial respiration… surrounded by doctors and paramedics,” Harvey recounted. “A lot of people around him.”

Despite the doctors’ efforts, at that point, Josue had gone for more than 40 minutes without breathing. Harvey said the doctors told him his son was already brain-dead. Josue passed away three days later.

FDA expands warning on eye products after patients blinded, hospitalized

“We’re having a really hard time right now,” Harvey said. “We lost our child.”

Principal M.J. Rodney of Providence Middle School sent an alert to families on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“We will keep the family in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Rodney’s statement reads. “If this is a discussion that you would like to have with your child in your home tonight, we want to be supportive of the conversation as you talk with your child to reassure and support them as part of the grieving process.”

The family told WRIC that it is the memories of Josue that are keeping them strong.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbC0L_0kwbJpfi00
    (Photo courtesy of Lee Harvey)
  • (Photo courtesy of Lee Harvey)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJgp0_0kwbJpfi00
    (Photo courtesy of Lee Harvey)

“I will always love you,” said Karina Nalusco, Josue’s mother. “I feel so empty without you.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Community members have taken to posting notes on the family’s front door with messages of compassion and encouragement. The community has also donated over $8,000 to go toward Josue’s memorial.

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be offering support services for students at the school.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Hopewell elementary students will soon be required to use clear backpacks
Hopewell, VA2 days ago
Volunteers left searching for answers after Enrichmond dissolution leaves estimated $200K unaccounted for
Richmond, VA2 days ago
This Richmond Family Is Giving Away Millions to Help Others
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“He was a good person” Loved ones hold vigil for Henrico man found dead at a Richmond park one week ago
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Friends mourn loss of 20-year-old found dead two days after going missing
Richmond, VA2 days ago
‘You never forget’: Family still searching for answers in Richmond homicide cold case 24 years later
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Where is Tracy Butler Epps? Search continues 1 year after woman disappeared
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Chesterfield family searching for answers two years after killing of young teen
Ettrick, VA3 days ago
Family, friends mourn the tragic death of 20-year-old found near Pine Camp
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Hopewell schools to provide clear backpacks for students
Hopewell, VA2 days ago
Man arrested in connection to deadly West Broad Street alley shooting
Richmond, VA2 days ago
She was given months to live. She's determined to fight that timeline.
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Movieland at Boulevard Square policy to prohibit anyone under 17 after dark
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke announces retirement
Hopewell, VA1 day ago
Crash on I-64 West in downtown Richmond cleared
Richmond, VA6 hours ago
Woman injured after walking into road and being hit by bus on Chamberlayne Avenue
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Richmond Department of Public Works starting 2023 Neighborhood Clean-Up March 11
Richmond, VA1 day ago
‘The city is in an uproar’: Woman found shot to death near Richmond playground
Richmond, VA5 days ago
How these volunteers are getting books to thousands of Central Virginia students
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Man found guilty of 2020 double murder in Hopewell
Hopewell, VA4 days ago
Richmond I-95 car fire pours thick smoke into the sky
Richmond, VA3 days ago
New law hopes to make it easier for some workers to move to Virginia
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Petersburg City Public Schools to hold March job fair
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Radio One Richmond Prize Pick Up Update
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Central Virginia gets $14 million in federal grants for affordable housing
Richmond, VA3 days ago
‘Significant delays’ expected on I-95 North in Henrico due to pavement rehabilitation in mid-March
Richmond, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy