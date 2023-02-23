Deion Sanders and Colorado land USF WR transfer Xavier Weaver

The No. 1 transfer class in the country just added another playmaker

The Florida to Boulder pipeline continues to flourish as Deion Sanders and the Buffs were able to add Orland native and USF transfer Xavier Weaver.

The 6-foot-1 pass catcher joins former USF teammate Jimmy Horn Jr., as he took to Twitter to announce that he was transferring to Colorado.

He finished his four-year career at USF with 116 catches for 1,735 yards and eight touchdowns. Weaver offers quarterback Shedeur Sanders another pass catcher that creates separation, who also has a knack for coming down with the 50-50 balls.

Weaver entered the transfer portal on December 30, and held offers from programs such as Oklahoma and West Virginia. The Buffs already hold the No. 1 transfer class in the country, and adding Weaver whose 1,735 career receiving yards is good for fourth all-time at USF, and 116 career receptions was good for sixth all-time.

The Buffs' offense just got a whole lot more dynamic as it now features three pass catchers in Weaver, Horn, and tight end transfer Seydou Traore that all finished with all least 35 catches and four touchdowns this past season. Not to mention, Colorado also has Travis Hunter who could very well have his own package on offense.