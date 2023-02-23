Open in App
Fort Myers Beach, FL
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

Lee County School Board discusses rebuilding Fort Myers Beach Elementary School

By Tori Kinley,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQHha_0kwbIH8Z00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Fort Myers Beach parents left the Lee County School Board today, still unsure of whether or not the Fort Myers Beach Elementary School will rebuild.

The school board discussed three options:

  • Option 1: Fix the current school
  • Option 2: A phased reopening of the elementary school
  • Option 3: Add a full portable campus to open in Fall 2023

School board members and the public are split. Some argue that the financials just are too high to rebuild. If they choose to rebuild, it will cost the school district approximately $21,000 per student.

Monica Schmucker is the mother of one current Fort Myers Beach Elementary student and another starting kindergarten this fall.

“It might sound like a lot to some people, but we’re just asking to be put back in the position we were in on September 27th before Ian,” she said.

She believes the board should just use the FEMA money they’re receiving to build back the school.

Cathleen Morgan, a Lee County School Board member, brought up the consideration of funds.

“What the board needs to consider is does the moral obligation to the community trump our ethical obligation to provide a school whose operating costs are comparable to the other island schools,” Morgan said.

Other school board members argue that the financial factors should not be analyzed as heavily compared to allocating these funds without the disaster.

To put that simply, they understand that if this wasn’t after Ian, they most likely would not spend these funds to rebuild the school. However, given the circumstances, they are willing to spend a little more per student.

Armor Persons is one of the board members in favor of rebuilding the school. “We gotta put the kids first,” said Persons. “And to me, that means giving them back the school on the island.”

To see the full presentation of the options presented to the school board, click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Myers, FL newsLocal Fort Myers, FL
Curious pig found snorting around Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL5 hours ago
Sea wall installed to protect Fort Myers Beach condo building just feet from the Gulf of Mexico
Fort Myers Beach, FL2 days ago
Man brings Fort Myers Beach Pier back to life with replica made of popsicle sticks
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Multiple students injured after getting caught on school bus door at Pine Ridge Middle School
Naples, FL2 days ago
Naples Pride Festival back-on-track following heated city council meeting
Naples, FL4 days ago
Cape Coral Police Officer named department’s officer of the year
Cape Coral, FL4 days ago
Iconic Fort Myers Beach breakfast spot vows to rebuild
Fort Myers Beach, FL4 days ago
Boat dumped on side of road in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL4 days ago
CenturyLink has left Estero residents without phone or internet for over 3 months
Estero, FL2 days ago
Flames erupt from cargo container and nearby brush in St. James City
Saint James City, FL2 days ago
New construction program aims to train hirable workers within six weeks
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Car noise pollution regulations may be coming to Collier County
Naples, FL4 days ago
Marco Island residents asked to limit water usage
Marco Island, FL5 days ago
Dog surrounded by blood and feces found dead near Naples home
Naples, FL2 days ago
Officials investigating origin of oil floating in Cape Coral canals
Cape Coral, FL6 days ago
Boat captain details rescue of sinking vessel that crashed into Cape Coral Bridge
Cape Coral, FL6 days ago
Officials rescue kitten from power pole in San Carlos Park neighborhood
San Carlos Park, FL6 days ago
Sanibel Lighthouse relit for first time since Ian
Sanibel, FL5 days ago
Fort Myers Beach iconic ‘Times Square’ still without electricity
Fort Myers Beach, FL3 days ago
Eight-year-old boy receives heroic surprise as he battles cancer
Estero, FL4 days ago
Things to do in SWFL this weekend
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Laundry basket becomes nesting home for baby owl in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy