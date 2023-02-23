“Reverse Woke” bill introduced by lawmaker raises concerns about portrayal of the transgender community

Florida Republican lawmakers want private employers to cover the medical cost of any transgender person who chooses to return to their original gender. Florida would be the first state in the nation to require this, despite the fact it rarely occurs.

Lawmaker Blaise Ingoglia introduced the bill calling it the “Reverse Woke” Bill, although he hasn’t explained why they chose the name.

“In my opinion, corporations who agree to pay for gender-reaffirming surgeries in other states are exploiting the trans community for political purposes. This bill mandates these “woke corporations” pay for a reversal if they so choose,” said Sen. Ingoglia.

Dr. Laura Streyffeler counsels transgender clients and she is concerned with the way lawmakers and the bill portray people in the transgender community.

“They’re making it sound like, “oh, I think I want to be trans, so I’ll go sign up and take some hormones and get some surgery. It absolutely does not work that way,”” Dr. Streyffeler explained.

Dr. Streyffeler has clinically counseled dozens of transgender clients over the years and said none have come to her saying they want to transition back to their sex assigned at birth.

“Not one! In fact, just the opposite… they couldn’t let it go because it’s who they are and they said I have to be my authentic self,” Dr. Streyffeler explained.

Ingogia’s SB 952 would require private employers, who cover transgender care, to pay for a person’s decision to “de-transition” or return to their original gender — even if they are no longer employed by the company.

Jenna Satterfield is a transwoman and explained that the process rarely occurs. She herself transitioned late in life like many of her friends and said she has never known anyone who wanted to reverse their procedure.

“I have friends who regret not doing it sooner,” Satterfield said.

A 2015 study by the national center for transgender equality found just eight percent had de-transitioned temporarily or permanently at some point. The majority of them, 62%, said it was temporary and they transitioned back a second time. The biggest reason people gave for de-transitioning was harassment and discrimination.

Satterfield believes the bills are an assault on the trans community and wishes lawmakers would retreat.

“It is not helping people who are extraordinarily stressed. This is not an easy thing to go through,” she said, fighting back tears.

Some business owners are concerned about the bill. They don’t believe the state government has any right to get involved in the healthcare a company may or may not choose to cover.