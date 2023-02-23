Open in App
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

Treasurer Moore presents unclaimed property check for over $74,000 to Touchstone Research Laboratory

By Steve Moore,

11 days ago

Triadelphia, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presented a check for $74,379.13 to Touchstone Research Laboratory on Tuesday from unclaimed property.

Thanks to recent legislation, the Mountain State’s unclaimed property program has been modernized, making it easier than ever before to return unclaimed property funds.

Treasurer Moore says they’re on pace to break the record for returned money in a single year, and is proud to give money back to a company that fosters so much opportunity and growth for West Virginia.

“Well they’re the tip of the spear, I think really in innovation as it relates to the state of West Virginia. So to be able to contribute a little bit and give some back to them, which is rightfully theirs, it’s a great feeling.”

RILEY MOORE, West Virginia State Treasurer

“So we are just starting a major expansion. It will probably be the largest expansion in the last 15 years and we’re going to be putting that money toward that expansion.”

BRIAN JOSEPH, President and CEO of Touchstone Research Laboratory

That particular project involves creating composite parts for airplanes from carbon fiber in a way that is very precise, as well as inexpensive. He expects the project to ultimately create more than 100 jobs down the line.

