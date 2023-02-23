The concept of a switch hitter is common in baseball. But a switch pitcher? That remains a relatively untapped market. Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is on his way to changing that.

Cijntje, a true freshman for the Bulldogs, made his first college start on Wednesday against Louisiana–Monroe. It went well.

The Warhawks couldn’t do much against Cijntje, no matter which arm he was throwing with. He pitched four shutout innings, allowed only one hit, issued one walk, hit one batter and struck out seven. As he did in his previous outing out of the bullpen, Cijntje also picked up the win, moving his record to 2-0.

Baseball fans were blown away by what Cijntje was doing on the mound.

It’s worth noting that we’ve seen this before — though only partially. Pat Venditte was a switch-pitcher. He enjoyed a six-year career, pitching for the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants. and Miami Marlins.

Venditte, though, wasn’t known for his electrifying stuff. From the right side, he had a league-average fastball and from the left side, it was well below average.

Cijntje is different. His fastball as a left-hander is right around what the MLB league average is and as a right-hander, is well above it. To top it all off, he also has some decent breaking stuff.

It will be interesting to see his development over the next few seasons in college. If everything goes well, this could be a guy that we hear a lot from in the future.

[ SEC Baseball ]

The post Baseball fans marvel over college pitcher’s unique talent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .