Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry (lower leg) participates in non-contact shooting work

By Tommy Call III,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUOJV_0kwbFEsh00
(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

After nearly a week off due to the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors are returning to the court for practice before meeting the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in Hollywood.

While the Warriors prepped for their first game after the break against the Lakers, Steph Curry was also back on the court. According to Steve Kerr, the All-Star guard was able to participate in non-contact shooting work after practice on Tuesday.

Curry has missed the last five games for the Warriors due to a lower leg injury. There’s still no timetable for Curry’s return. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is slated to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Via @CjHolmes22 on Twitter:

Via @madkenney on Twitter:

During the 2022-23 season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points on 49.5% shooting from the field and 42.7% from long distance to go along with 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game.

The Warriors will start the final stretch of the season on Thursday against the Lakers at 7 p.m. PT. Following Golden State’s road game on Thursday, they will play the next five games at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers player grades: L.A. notches impressive win over Warriors
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA this season
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Coaching changes, trade options and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans to know
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Full injury report for Tobias Harris, Sixers for road matchup vs. Pacers
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Suns' Kevin Durant, Chris Paul drop by Athletes Unlimited games in Dallas
Phoenix, AZ6 hours ago
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' dominant win over the Hornets
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
JJ Redick responds to Dominique Wilkins about his critique of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird
Boston, MA19 hours ago
Player grades: Mikal Bridges scores 33 as Nets beat Hornets 102-86
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Joel Embiid wants Sixers taking more 3s after comeback win over Bucks
Milwaukee, WI5 hours ago
Mazzulla: Robert Williams III sidelined for '7-10 days' with hamstring strain
Boston, MA5 hours ago
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA this season
Boston, MA5 hours ago
NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole's 34-point performance sparking Warriors' blowout win vs. Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Jeffery Simmons scrubs photos, stops following Titans on Instagram
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Houston avoided a Memphis upset, hit the under on glorious buzzer-beater
Houston, TX8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy