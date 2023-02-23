Steph Curry (lower leg) participates in non-contact shooting work

(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

After nearly a week off due to the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors are returning to the court for practice before meeting the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in Hollywood.

While the Warriors prepped for their first game after the break against the Lakers, Steph Curry was also back on the court. According to Steve Kerr, the All-Star guard was able to participate in non-contact shooting work after practice on Tuesday.

Curry has missed the last five games for the Warriors due to a lower leg injury. There’s still no timetable for Curry’s return. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is slated to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

During the 2022-23 season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points on 49.5% shooting from the field and 42.7% from long distance to go along with 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game.

The Warriors will start the final stretch of the season on Thursday against the Lakers at 7 p.m. PT. Following Golden State’s road game on Thursday, they will play the next five games at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

