Tina Peters waives her right to a speedy trial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX )—Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters made a virtual appearance at the Mesa County Justice Center on Wednesday for a status conference dealing with election interference where Peters waived her right to a speedy trial.

Peters waved her right to a speedy trial and again requested a continuance to the original 6-day jury trial slated for the beginning of march.

According to Colorado law, the judge must reset the trial no later than six months from the requested date. The judge granted the continuance, and Peter’s jury trial is now scheduled to start in late August.

Two other factors are also delaying the proceedings: the federal government is still reviewing the vast amounts of data evidence from the electronic devices involved in the case, and local prosecutors are still gathering information from a key witness.

Peters is headed to trial for felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft, and misconduct in office after a grand jury indicted the former embattled clerk in March 2022. If convicted, Peters could face prison time.

Before the jury call starting on August 24th, Peters will appear in person at the Mesa County Justice Center on July 7 for a motions hearing set to last about three hours.

Stay tuned as KREX will continue to provide updates on all things related to Tina Peters.

